CITY OF HIGH POINT MRF PROVIDED BY MACHINEX IS NOW IN OPERATION

March 16, 2018 – Machinex provided a new single-stream material recovery system for the City of High Point, North Carolina, who went operational in January 2018. The City acquired this new system to improve their recovery rates as well as the growing tonnage. The co-mingled recyclables are coming from a portion of Guilford County and Jamestown.

The 10 TPH residential single-stream system features the new MACH Double-Deck OCC screen which reduces wrapping and improves cardboard recovery. A MACH Ballistic Separator was installed instead of a traditional disc screen to separate the fibers from the containers. This ballistic solution reduces maintenance in a significant way for the operator because it has no shafts for material to wrap around and there are no rubber discs to replace. A ferrous magnet and a Machinex Eddy Current Separator were installed at the end of the container line.

“In addition to meeting the project requirements, we were impressed with Machinex’s complete solution approach in being able to design, manufacture, install and service the entire system. We are excited to evaluate the efficiencies for processing and recovery.” comments Melanie Bruton, MRF Superintendent.

On the Machinex side, Rusty Angel, Eastern Region Sales Manager comments: “Obviously, we are quite proud to have been involved in the winning bid for the High Point, NC city MRF. After all, High Point is the location of Machinex’s U.S. Corporate Headquarters. A local building contractor submitted the successful bid and we supplied them the equipment. Our project management teams worked closely together to deliver a successful project for the City and optimize the performance of their system. This system not only meets High Point’s current processing requirements, but provides plenty of room for additional tons they may bring into the facility in the coming years.”