CMA’s Walter Weller to Speak at Clemson Tire Conference on Trade Decision

MONROVIA, Calif., March 14, 2018 – Double Coin and CMA, a leading tire manufacturer and marketer is pleased to announce Walter Weller, Senior Vice President of CMA will speak at the 34th annual Clemson University Tire Industry Conference on April 18th to 20th at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Mr. Weller’s presentation, titled “Anti-Dumping & Countervailing Duties: USW vs. Chinese Truck Tires,” will address the recent International Trade Commission (ITC) ruling on the United Steelworkers (USW) complaint and why the ITC chose to not impose tariffs on truck and bus tires imported from China.

“I am delighted to be invited to this year’s Clemson Tire Conference, and to speak about this topic,” Mr. Weller said. “The ruling is still fresh on many people’s minds and I understand that the decision by the ITC is controversial. My hope is that those who attend my presentation will gain a clearer understanding of the process and the issues at hand. I will attempt to explain the issue from both perspectives and provide insights into why the ITC ruled the way they did.”

An industry veteran for more than 30 years, Mr. Weller has held positions with multiple manufactures around the world beginning with Michelin and then Bridgestone USA. During his time at Bridgestone he held positions as General Manager, Business Planning in Tokyo and returned to the U.S. to become Executive Director of Retail Operations and later Vice President for Commercial Sales. In 1997, he became President of Bridgestone Firestone Mexico.

Since joining CMA/Double Coin in 2006 as Senior Vice President, Mr. Weller has been an integral part of several product launches including fuel efficient SmartWayÒ certified tires, recognized by the EPA for low rolling resistance technology, reduced emissions and increased fuel mileage.

The Clemson University Tire Conference addresses developments throughout the field of tire design, research and manufacturing. For more information about the conference, visit: www.clemsontireconference.com.