Eriez® Promotes John Blicha to Director of Global Marketing and Communications

Erie, PA— Eriez® President and CEO Tim Shuttleworth and Vice President of Sales and Marketing Charlie Ingram announce the promotion of John Blicha to the newly created position of Director of Global Marketing and Communications. Blicha joined Eriez in 2012 as Manager of Marketing Communications and served most recently as Director of Corporate Communications.

In his expanded role, Blicha will direct Eriez’ global marketing strategy and programs, manage internal and external communication campaigns, design new product commercialization programs and coordinate marketing objectives with Eriez’ subsidiaries around the world. He will also continue to manage the company’s global website and oversee all direct advertising, public relations and promotional activities.

Shuttleworth says, “As Director of Global Marketing and Communications, John will create and implement a more cohesive global marketing approach to increase Eriez’ market share. He will also provide strategic and operational direction to our international teams in developing and executing localized world-class marketing programs which align with our corporate strategies and objectives.” He adds, “In his time at Eriez, John has proven himself as a visionary and a talented leader. Under John’s direction, I am confident our global marketing and communication efforts will continue to advance Eriez on the worldwide stage and help take us to the next level of growth and success.”

Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Bachelor of Science in management. He earned a master’s degree in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania.

