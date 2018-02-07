Waste A Detailed Summary « Previous Next » Arturo Santiago • February 7, 2018









Mechanical biological treatment (MBT) facilities, as you know, combine mechanical waste sorting with a biological treatment such as anaerobic digestion or composting in order to recover recyclable materials. MBT systems have been implemented in Europe over the last 25 years to meet the requirements of the 1999 European Union Landfill Directive, which requires waste to be treated so that it is biologically stable before being disposed of in landfills.

A new report issued by SWANA's Applied Research Foundation (ARF) centers around information on the implementation and operation of MBT facilities in Europe. The report responds to the growing interest in creating zero waste systems incorporating some sort of MBT system. The first MBT facility in the eastern United States will be opening in West Virginia later this year.

Jeremy O’Brien, P.E., is the director of applied research. He says, “This report should serve as a valuable resource to the growing number of communities that are considering or implementing additional mixed waste processing systems in North America. These communities can benefit by from the experiences and lessons learned in Europe over the last 25 or so years with MBT facilities.”

O’Brien adds that, “Important lessons include the fact that the compost produced from MBT systems is generally of poor quality and not usable for agricultural applications. Also, the diversion rates have been on the order of 20% without energy recovery.”

The report—Mechanical Biological Treatment of Residual Waste – Lessons from Europe is currently only available to SWANA ARF subscribers.

