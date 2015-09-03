Atomized Mist Innovator Announces New Mobile Odor Control Technology

(Peoria, IL) – A global leader in atomized mist technology has announced the next evolution in odor suppression, introducing a new line of mobile equipment specifically engineered to disperse airborne treatments to manage large areas such as landfills, waste treatment facilities, livestock operations, paper mills and even marijuana growers — essentially any large-scale operation that generates undesirable odor. The OdorBoss® 60G (OB-60G) by Dust Control Technology® (DCT) uses a specially engineered mist that distributes odor treatment agents over great distances using water vapor as the delivery vehicle. A powerful fan generates wind movement, propelling the treatment into the air where it can attach to odor vapor. The result is a dramatic reduction in both short- and long-range odor emissions, helping companies remain compliant with environmental regulations and maintain good neighbor relations.

Inspired by the company’s core line of industrial fan-driven dust suppression products, the OB-60G has been designed to deliver a finer mist that is better suited to optimum odor control. “It just made sense,” explained DCT President Laura Stiverson. “We already had these industrial-strength, extremely durable designs that are very effective at suppressing dust. And both dust suppression and odor control are based on similar principles of matching the droplet size to its target. The closer the water droplet size is to the size of the targeted vapor droplets, the more likely there will be a collision between the two, which is the basis for dust and odor management with atomized mist.”

Driven by customer demand for a better odor control solution, the company to begin working on a new design. “The water flow and droplet size were optimized for odor suppression,” Stiverson said. “We also knew that we needed compressed air to create a vapor with extremely small droplets, rather than a conventional mist.”

