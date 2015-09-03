Atomized Mist Innovator Announces New Mobile Odor Control Technology
(Peoria, IL) – A global leader in atomized mist technology has announced the next evolution in odor suppression, introducing a new line of mobile equipment specifically engineered to disperse airborne treatments to manage large areas such as landfills, waste treatment facilities, livestock operations, paper mills and even marijuana growers — essentially any large-scale operation that generates undesirable odor. The OdorBoss® 60G (OB-60G) by Dust Control Technology® (DCT) uses a specially engineered mist that distributes odor treatment agents over great distances using water vapor as the delivery vehicle. A powerful fan generates wind movement, propelling the treatment into the air where it can attach to odor vapor. The result is a dramatic reduction in both short- and long-range odor emissions, helping companies remain compliant with environmental regulations and maintain good neighbor relations.
Inspired by the company’s core line of industrial fan-driven dust suppression products, the OB-60G has been designed to deliver a finer mist that is better suited to optimum odor control. “It just made sense,” explained DCT President Laura Stiverson. “We already had these industrial-strength, extremely durable designs that are very effective at suppressing dust. And both dust suppression and odor control are based on similar principles of matching the droplet size to its target. The closer the water droplet size is to the size of the targeted vapor droplets, the more likely there will be a collision between the two, which is the basis for dust and odor management with atomized mist.”
Driven by customer demand for a better odor control solution, the company to begin working on a new design. “The water flow and droplet size were optimized for odor suppression,” Stiverson said. “We also knew that we needed compressed air to create a vapor with extremely small droplets, rather than a conventional mist.”
Stiverson stressed that most odor suppression techniques can be seen as mainly passive measures. They are typically static methods of controlling odor, such as perimeter misting systems intended to form a barrier to prevent odor-causing vapor from escaping. In contrast, the OB-60 is a more aggressive, active approach, a mobile unit that can cover large areas of odor-causing material. It dispenses highly-effective air treatment chemicals, such as the OB line of deodorizers, which can hang suspended in the air for long periods of time as they attract and counteract odor-causing molecules. At the same time, the OB-60G can also be used as a powerful perimeter barrier.
The key for many operations is the versatility of the OB-60G, which can be quickly repositioned on its trailer to accommodate changing work locations or shifting wind patterns. That easy mobility is one of the features setting it apart from other misting systems. The design can also be set for specific oscillation arcs and aimed precisely at odor-causing substrates.
“Some customers have dispensed with their previous odor control methods after trying out the OdorBoss,” Stiverson observed. “Others have found that it can complement existing technologies as part of a comprehensive odor control plan for their sites. In either case, we have designed what I believe to be the most effective airborne odor control system currently on the market.”
Designing for Odor Control
The system creates an engineered fog comprised of millions of tiny chemically-enhanced droplets as small as 15 microns in diameter (approximately twice the size of a human red blood cell), which is required to effectively distribute the chemical into the air. Delivered by a special open-ended barrel design containing a powerful fan on one end and the Odor X Atomizer nozzle on the other, the device is mounted on a towable roadworthy trailer that is also fitted with a 500-gallon (1893 L) water tank.
Designed to be moved and adjusted with changing conditions by a standard pickup truck or small skid steer, the low-maintenance unit runs for 16 hours on a single tank under normal operating conditions.
The fine fog produced by the atomizing nozzle is propelled by a 25 horsepower fan generating 30,000 cubic feet per minute (152.4 CMS) of air flow. Using the standard 359° built-in electric oscillator delivers extremely wide dispersal. Also featuring a vertical adjustment between 0-50º for expanded reach and precision aiming, the entire unit is controlled by a touch screen panel housed in a protective NEMA 3R cabinet.
When using the OB line of deodorizers, DCT recommends starting with a 100:1 water to chemical ratio and adjusting as necessary, with only 5 gallons (19 L) of concentrated chemical additive needed to cover an 8-hour period, meaning workers only need to fill the tank once per shift at a usage rate of just .5 to .75 gallons of water per minute.
“With the low water volume, our environmentally-friendly additives and a low cost of operation, we anticipate this will become an industry standard,” Stiverson concluded.
For over a decade, Dust Control Technology has manufactured atomized mist technology that has innovated dust and odor suppression for applications in waste and scrap handling, recycling, demolition and landfills. Headquartered in Peoria, IL (USA), the company supplies its dust and odor control units to customers around the world. All of the firm’s R&D, experience and expertise are centered completely on those applications. The knowledgeable staff helps customers analyze particle sizes, working environments and other factors to ensure effective performance under real-world conditions. DCT equipment carries the industry’s longest warranty, and can be purchased outright or rented from an extensive fleet of dust and odor suppression equipment. www.odorboss.com
I want a catalogue of your mist products for my large scale commercial vanilla farming.
I need to create the mist for my vanilla farm plants.
Cheers.
Paul Hitamoore
Hello Paul,
Feel free to reach out to the companies mentioned in the article! -Arturo