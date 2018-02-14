Of Rats and Men
According to Vox.com, rats cause an estimated $19 billion of damage in the US every year. On top of that, they can carry a scary number of seriously dangerous diseases. The article asserts that, “Improper trash disposal, not maintaining our infrastructure, and not taking preventive measures are just a few ways that we allow these rodents to overrun our cities.”
I know a lot of you are on the front lines in this infestation war and have seen your fair share of the horrors therein. I am not here to criticize, but rather to encourage and admire your strength and struggles in past, current, and future battles. I'm also hoping this will shed more light on the important work being done by the waste industry.
Watch the video. Join forces and support the men and women who are tirelessly keeping this enemy at bay.
Thank you for the interesting story. Rats can raise havoc with garbage trucks. They gnaw on the wiring, nest under the dashboard, and behind the seats. They are most prevalent when the trucks park at the landfill or the transfer station, but they can colonize anywhere garbage trucks park. the pesky critters have a steady source of food. Once they get a foothold in the fleet, they are almost impossible to exterminate.