Of Rats and Men

According to Vox.com, rats cause an estimated $19 billion of damage in the US every year. On top of that, they can carry a scary number of seriously dangerous diseases. The article asserts that, “Improper trash disposal, not maintaining our infrastructure, and not taking preventive measures are just a few ways that we allow these rodents to overrun our cities.”

I know a lot of you are on the front lines in this infestation war and have seen your fair share of the horrors therein. I am not here to criticize, but rather to encourage and admire your strength and struggles in past, current, and future battles. I’m also hoping this will shed more light on the important work being done by the waste industry.