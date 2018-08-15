Waste Six Great Reasons to Come to Nashville « Previous David Biderman • August 15, 2018









By next weekend, most of the SWANA staff, your board representatives and chapter officers, and up to 2,000 other solid waste professionals will be gathering in Nashville for WASTECON and co-sited events. Will you be among them? If you have already made your travel arrangements and registered for WASTECON—thank you! We look forward to seeing you and providing you with a terrific exhibitor/attendee/educational experience. Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations.

If you have not yet done so, and are still on the fence about whether you should go to WASTECON this year, remember what my mother told me: You regret the things in life you don’t do, not the things you do.

Why should you come to Nashville?

China/Recycling—Perhaps you haven’t heard, but China’s waste import restrictions have created major problems for local governments, haulers, and recycling facilities. Companies that manufacture recycling processing equipment, on the other hand, can’t fill orders fast enough. WASTECON features a MRF Summit during which experts from EPA, ISRI, SWANA, local governments, private companies, and manufacturers will share the latest developments (additional restrictions have been proposed!) and provide valuable insights on responding to the challenges facing recycling systems, operations, and programs. Safety—The waste industry continues to have dozens of major accidents every month, and waste collection employees work in the fifth most dangerous job in the US. Is this OK with you? The Safety Summit at WASTECON includes terrific sessions that will provide best practices and other tips to help you reduce accidents, injuries, and fires. Our Safety Zone on the show floor will be a hub of networking and informal learning. Don’t miss it. Leadership—SWANA is emphasizing leadership development at WASTECON, including three excellent Keynote sessions . The Opening Keynote will be a fun, interactive learning experience focused on creating better customer experiences. The Wednesday morning keynote will consider disruption and how factors outside the waste industry can create havoc. On Thursday, we’ll end with a review of using systems thinking to create order from chaos. None of these are traditional, tiny font, PowerPoint presentations, and each of them will provide you with insights and information you can apply at your job and with coworkers. We particularly think our Young Professionals (YP) will benefit from these sessions. Education —WASTECON’s keynote sessions, technical sessions, and poster presentations provide information about the cutting edge trends that matter today and in the future. This is solid waste education developed by professionals, for professionals (i.e., you!), because you deserve the best. Networking—Whether on the show floor, in the Technical Division meetings, at the Tennessee Volunteer State chapter event on Wednesday night, on one of our terrific tours , or in the various educational sessions, WASTECON provides excellent opportunities to network with suppliers, customers, regulators, and others. You will build your professional network of contacts by attending WASTECON. Support Your Association—WASTECON is SWANA’s premiere annual event. We need you to attend, and bring a coworker or a customer! We have made improvements to WASTECON, and additional changes are contemplated. We want your input and feedback to make sure that future WASTECON’s (Phoenix in October 2019!) serve your needs. The best way to provide that information is by experiencing WASTECON in Nashville on August 20–23.

The bottom line is that if you are a solid waste leader—or someone who aspires to become one—you need to be in Nashville at WASTECON. SWANA is the leading solid waste association in North America, with more than 10,000 members in 45 chapters from coast-to-coast in both the US and Canada. WASTECON is our biggest and most important event. We look forward to providing some southern hospitality, Nashville style, later this month!