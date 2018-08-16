Meet Leachate and Wastewater Experts at WASTECON® 2018

August 15, 2018 Managing landfill leachate is increasingly challenging and costly. SCS Engineers has arranged to provide you with the opportunity to meet with leachate and wastewater experts at the SCS Engineers booth 604 during WASTECON’s exhibit hours.

The leachate treatment experts will provide you with the opportunity to discuss the issues and challenges at your landfill’s leachate handling/treatment facilities. The experts can discuss with you leachate treatment and management options, best practices, and strategies that make sense at your specific facility and under your site-specific conditions. They can help supplement your knowledge of best practices and provide insight into technology or practices that could be the most effective to help lower your operational costs.

Meet the Experts

Frank Natau, Senior Expert for treatment of leachate and waste-derived effluents at WEHRLE, a global provider of landfill leachate and system solutions for cleaning highly polluted wastewater with over 300 leachate treatment facilities in successful operation at landfill facilities worldwide.

Dr. Bernd Fitzke, Ph.D. is Chief Technology Officer at WEHRLE. Dr. Fitzke is head of wastewater technology at WEHRLE, and he has completed international research projects regarding design, construction, and improvement of wastewater treatment systems. His most recent work focused on process integrated biological and oxidative wastewater treatment.

Sam Cooke, PE, CEM, MBA, is SCS’s National Liquids Management Director with nearly three decades of professional and project management experience in engineering with a concentration in environmental and wastewater engineering.

Dr. Viraj de Silva, PE, has over 26 years of progressive experience in wastewater engineering, from concept through construction and start-up, and is an international leader in wastewater systems operations and maintenance, energy management, solids handling processes, construction management, and commissioning of wastewater treatment plants around the world.

