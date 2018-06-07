AES Announces Passing of Jack Broughton, Marketing Director

Applied Ecological Services announced that Jack Broughton, their Marketing Director, passed away on May 27, 2018, after a brief illness.

Jack had a long career with AES. In 1996, he first partnered with Steve Apfelbaum, our founder, to create a company newsletter. In 1998, Jack joined AES full-time, splitting his time between marketing and managing the consulting practice. In his nearly 14 years with the company, Jack took on many different roles, including spearheading business development, grant writing, and leading the company’s marketing efforts. Jack was a prolific writer, authoring and editing hundreds of published articles, proposals, and marketing materials. Throughout his time with AES, Jack played an integral role in the company’s growth and success.

In his professional life, Jack was passionate about ecological restoration and journalism; in his private life, he cherished his family. His faith guided his thoughts and actions in all spheres. His final counsel: be forgiving and look for the beauty.

No words can adequately express our gratitude for the opportunity to work with and learn from Jack. We at AES plan to honor his memory with our continued dedication to the work he so loved.

The team at Forester Media was fortunate to work with Jack from time to time and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues.