HINO TRUCKS CELEBRATES 10th ANNUAL MASTER ELITE SERVICE SKILLS COMPETITION

Novi, Michigan – Hino Trucks announced the winner of their Service Skills Competition during an awards ceremony at the University of Michigan celebrating the tenth annual event. This intense competition highlights the hard work and dedication of Hino’s Master Elite Technicians from across the country.

“Hino Trucks will enter the Class 8 Market in 2019 with the Hino XL Series. As our product line continues to expand and evolve, never has it been more important to have skilled technicians deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and maintain our best in class status in the industry,” said Glenn Ellis, Sr. Vice President of Customer Experience for Hino Trucks..

After a national qualification round to establish 24 finalists, and a day of live competition, four-time finalist Tracey Gennusa from H.K. Truck Services walked away with the title. Hino’s Master Elite Technicians, a designation reserved for the highest certified Hino truck technician, complete one of the industry’s most comprehensive training programs. The Competition takes this training to the next level and brings the best-of-the-best of this highly skilled group onsite for varying simulated service-related situations. Rounding out the top ten are:

1. Tracey Gennusa, H.K. Truck Services 6. John Hevia, TruckMax Hino of Miami

2. David Taylor, Potomac Truck Center 7. Kelly Broeren, Kriete Truck Center, Green Bay

3. Matthew Bertagnoli, Lynch Truck Center 8. Lonnie Reny, O’Connor Motor, Maine

4. Daniel Hanna, Transource 9. Thoai Cao, Future Ford of Sacramento

5. Tony Isajiw, Kriete Truck Center, Green Bay 10.Tim Lapan, Ballard Mack

John Musial, Vice President of Service Operations for Hino Trucks commented, “Our Master Elite Technicians represent some of the most dedicated supporters of the Hino brand. We honor and appreciate the time and effort dedicated to supporting our products, customers and the ever-growing Hino Brand. This competitive platform challenges our technicians and is a driving force behind improving diagnostic skills to deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction and delivering the Ultimate Ownership Experience.”