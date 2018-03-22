Paul Sgriccia, PE Joining Rochem Americas as Engineering Director

Please join us in welcoming Paul Sgriccia to Rochem Americas, Inc. Based in Southeast Michigan. Paul will serve as Director of Engineering helping grow our leachate treatment service line throughout North America. Paul is nationally known for his landfill engineering expertise. He currently serves on the International Board of SWANA and previously served on the board of the National Waste & Recycling Association.

With more than 30 years of engineering experience as a consultant and waste industry engineer, Paul’s project experience includes hazardous and industrial wastewater treatment facility design, permitting, construction and operations; municipal solid waste landfill siting, permitting, design, construction, operation and closure. He has managed landfill leachate treatment system projects including alternate technologies evaluation, treatment system design and facility permitting. Paul is also on the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department faculty at Wayne State University where he teaches landfill design and integrated waste management courses. Paul holds an MS Degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, and a BSE Degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.

Rochem® Americas, Inc. is a manufacturer of membrane modules and systems for treating water and wastewater, including landfill leachate. With over 25 years of experience in membrane systems, Rochem’s advanced designs offer efficient and economical solutions and water recovery in most applications. Headquartered in Hermosa Beach, California, Rochem offers sales and support throughout the Americas.