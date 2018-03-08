Rotochopper University Attracts Machine Owners From Across North America

Rotochopper owners and operators gathered at Rotochopper’s manufacturing facility in St. Martin, MN for training the last two weeks of February. The customer service department hosts Rotochopper University annually for companies that have purchased Rotochopper grinders the past year.

The two-day class includes a manufacturing facility tour, equipment operation best practice training, a hands-on demonstration and plenty of networking opportunities allowing machine owners to learn from each other as well. This year the education focused on ‘how to properly feed your grinder’, ‘how to perform preventative maintenance’ and ‘how to troubleshoot’. The hands-on demonstration showed attendees how to install B-Loc keyless bushings on a Rotochopper grinder.

Rotochopper offered two class options with nearly 70 students from 38 companies across the US and Canada attending. “The training as a whole was excellent. The real-life examples used are easy to relate to and provide valuable insight in our own operation. Spike, and the customer service team, did a great job of making the class fun and enjoyable yet very informational,” Andy Kosek, Creekside Soils, Hutchinson, MN.

Headquartered in St. Martin, MN, Rotochopper manufactures industrial wood waste grinding equipment including horizontal grinders and mobile baggers.