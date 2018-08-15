Scott Smith named Director of Municipal Sales for Big Truck Rental

Tampa, FL, August 13, 2018 — Big Truck Rental, LLC. announced that Scott Smith will be taking on the role of Director of Municipal Sales. Scott will be responsible for the strategy and execution of fleet management plans to support the needs of the municipal sector for both the United States and Canada.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Big Truck Rental sales team and lead our sales efforts to the municipal sector. Over my 10 years working in the industry, I have had the pleasure of working with many municipalities and I look forward to continuing to develop relationships, provide solutions and grow our business in this market” said Scott.

Scott is an industry veteran with over 10 years of experience working with Otto Environmental Systems. Scott spent the last 7 years as the Director of Sales for Otto where he was responsible for the sale of curbside containers and container management for half of the United States. He is a business school graduate from Indiana University.

Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations.

“We needed to further enhance our offering and focus to an underserved municipal sector and Scott’s industry experience and network made him a great fit to drive this business. He understands the needs of the market and can serve as a guiding resource for the development of overall fleet strategies. Scott is a great fit for our culture and his work ethic is sure to serve our customers and Big Truck Rental well.” said Zach Martin, VP of Sales – North America of Big Truck Rental.

Scott Dols, Big Truck Rental’s Founder and CEO also added “Scott is a great addition to our team and has the ability to build upon our solid foundation by providing this market with solutions to enhance their fleet and customer service. We are excited to have him join the team.”