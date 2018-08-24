SWANA Announces Professional Achievement Award Winners

Winners honored at WASTECON® 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 SWANA Professional Achievement Awards, nominated by their peers for solid waste industry excellence and dedication.

Prominent industry experts are honored with Professional Achievement Awards for their significant contributions to SWANA, progressive leadership and tireless industry advocacy that has helped shape solid waste and recycling policy, technology, and processes into what they are today.

“SWANA’s Professional Achievement Awards are a coveted recognition in the industry and it is an honor to receive the Robert L. Lawrence Distinguished Service Award,” says James Warner, CEO of the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority. “I am thrilled to be included as part of a long legacy of impactful people who have all helped to shape our industry.”

2018 SWANA Professional Achievement Award Winners

Life Member

The Life Member award recognizes SWANA members for length of service, commitment to the Association and its chapters, and superior commitment and service to his/her employer.

Will Flower, Vice President, Winter Bros. Waste System

Russ Rutkowski, Monroe County, New York (retired)

Professional Achievement – Private Member:

The Professional Achievement award recognizes SWANA members for valuable and distinguished contributions to the Association, the individual’s employing organization and the public.

Michael Greenberg, President, GT Environmental, Inc.

Elizabeth Roe, President, Eco Partners, Inc.

Robert L. Lawrence Distinguished Service

The Robert L. Lawrence Distinguished Service award recognizes SWANA members or non-members who, by his or her service to the Municipal Solid Waste Management field, has demonstrated meritorious service beyond normal responsibilities to their employer or the public. Not awarded every year, it represents the highest accolade the solid waste field can bestow.

Mark Hammond, Executive Director, Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County

James D. Warner, Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority

“I am proud to be a SWANA member and pleased to receive the Life Member Award,” said Flower. “The real honor for me has been the opportunity to work for so many years with talented SWANA staff and dedicated SWANA members. I have benefitted immensely from the networking opportunities and educational programs that are available through the Association.”

Nominees were reviewed by SWANA’s International Awards Committee and recommendations were made to the International Board and Executive Committee for approval. Winners were honored at the Annual Awards Program at WASTECON.