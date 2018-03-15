SWANA Surpasses 10,000 Members, Paving the Way for the Future of the Solid Waste Industry

SWANA Continues Growth with 22 Percent Increase in Membership Since 2015

Silver Spring, MD – The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) announced today that membership has exceeded more than 10,000 members across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Since its inception in 1961, SWANA has quickly grown and broadened its membership of public sector and private sector municipal solid waste management professionals. This milestone marks a more than 22 percent membership growth since 2015.

“We are excited to welcome our 10,000th member of SWANA, and would like to congratulate our Chapters, Technical Divisions, Staff, and Leadership for developing the training, education and networking opportunities that so many in our industry value,” said Jeffrey Murray, P.E., SWANA’s International President. “As our SWANA community continues to grow, our technical policies, advocacy efforts, safety programs, and training initiatives will be supported by a stronger industry voice.”

SWANA membership includes participation in one of 45 chapters across North America where members can connect and exchange information and ideas about solid waste industry trends, events, and best practices. Chapter involvement gives members an invaluable tool for staying on top of all local regulation changes and technology advances, in addition to training, networking, and leadership opportunities.

“We are proud to represent a diverse group of professionals from across North America,” said Darryl Walter, SWANA’s Director of Membership. “SWANA thrives on a healthy and engaged membership and we look forward to working together to pave the future of solid waste and recycling.”

SWANA is committed to increasing member benefits and diversifying its membership-base. As part of SWANA’s effort to build the future leadership of the waste industry, SWANA offers free student membership, encouraging students to interact with potential employers, and to connect with peers who have similar study and career interests.

For more information on SWANA membership, visit: swana.org/membership.