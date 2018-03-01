Vermeer Announces New Full Track Option for CT718 Compost Turner

PELLA, Iowa, March, 1, 2018 – The popular Vermeer CT718 compost turner can now be equipped with full-length steel tracks, an option best suited for rough and muddy ground conditions. The new full track option is one of four drive systems available for the CT718 compost turner that also include two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive and two-wheel plus two short tracks drive system.

“We’ve added a full track option at the request of our customers,” Jeff Bradley, product manager for recycling and forestry equipment at Vermeer explained. “The composting industry is growing worldwide, and compost turners are one of the most efficient ways of ensuring that material gets the proper amount of oxygen. The full track option will give facilities with rugged or wet ground conditions a more effective option.”

The Vermeer CT718 compost turner is efficient and highly productive at turning windrows up to 18 feet (5.5 m) wide. The compost turner uses a mechanical belt-drive system and a Flexxaire fan that automatically adjusts based on temperature to help maximize performance. An optimized drum design with long flails ensures proper aeration while minimizing material drag and providing protection to the drum skin. The operator-controlled rear curtain also aids with controlling material deflection.

The comfortable operator’s cab of the CT718 compost turner features programmable, preset controls that allow the user to adjust height with a single touch and a control display that shows the sides and rear of the machine through mounted cameras.

Plus, with a low machine height of just 12.5 feet (3.8 m) and folding ladder, the CT718 compost turner is easy to transport between locations. Additional options for the CT718 compost turner include hard-surface flails and a spray bar attachment.

For more information about the Vermeer CT718 compost turner, visit Vermeer.com or contact your local Vermeer dealer.