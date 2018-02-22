VIDEO from Van Dyk Recycling Solutions: MSW Processing – Mexico’s First MRF

Mexico Leapfrogs the US – MSW processing in Mexico

Do you ever wonder what happens to your garbage? Are there alternatives to landfills?

Luckily, there are. Grupo CIP, a Mexican-based company, worked with Van Dyk Recycling Solutions to design a system to process MSW, or Municipal Solid Waste. This plant takes household waste and mines the stream for valuables and end products instead of going straight to landfill. As the first large scale automated MRF not only in Mexico, but Latin America, this plant is a model for waste management in the country and region. By increasing diversion from the landfill and recovering more valuables from the waste stream, CIP has created a viable business model for the region while tackling a major environmental issue.

