What are the Options? Part 2

• May 30, 2018
Last week, I showed you the first part of an interview that I did with John Meese, the Senior Director of Heavy Equipment for Waste Management Inc. We talked about how his company has been getting along since China imposed its 0.5% contamination standard for imported recyclables, how they’re handling the growing stockpiles of material, and if it was time to do business in a different way.

In part two, we discuss Waste Management’s desire for electric heavy equipment, its commitment to protect the planet, and its struggles with the job skills gap.

