What are the Options?
At a recent press event in Newport, RI, I ran into John Meese, the Senior Director of Heavy Equipment for Waste Management Inc. His company has been testing various electric prototypes in various applications. I was able to interview him for this blog last July in Novato, CA, as they tested the Volvo CE LX1 hybrid wheel loader.
Waste Management Inc. continues to pursue alternative and sustainable ways of operating. Meese tells me these pursuits are even more important now that China has imposed its 0.5% contamination standard for imported recyclables.
Here is part one of our conversation.
Next week, I’ll have part two of my conversation with John Meese.