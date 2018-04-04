“I am a man!” was the protest cry in 1968 for some 1,300 African American sanitation workers in Memphis, TN. Their plight was for equal pay and safe working conditions. The events of that spring 50 years ago are woven into the fabric of municipal solid waste history as well as American history.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had gone to Memphis in support of the sanitation workers and delivered his “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech. The next day, April 4th, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed.

If you’re unaware of the history, please take a few minutes to watch the following video and learn.

If you know the history, please watch to honor and remember these past events.

“Study the past if you would define the future.” – Confucius