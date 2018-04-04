Waste

I Am A Man

« Previous
Next »
• April 4, 2018
Add Comment
Arturo-Santiago-Blog

“I am a man!” was the protest cry in 1968 for some 1,300 African American sanitation workers in Memphis, TN. Their plight was for equal pay and safe working conditions. The events of that spring 50 years ago are woven into the fabric of municipal solid waste history as well as American history.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had gone to Memphis in support of the sanitation workers and delivered his “I Have Been to the Mountaintop” speech. The next day, April 4th, 1968, Dr. King was shot and killed.

FREE Infographic on Landfill Management: 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Covering publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy. Download it now!

If you’re unaware of the history, please take a few minutes to watch the following video and learn.

If you know the history, please watch to honor and remember these past events.

“Study the past if you would define the future.”  – Confucius  MSW_bug_web

Comments

Leave a Reply

Enter Your Log In Credentials
×