Lights…Camera…MRF Summit!

One of the more anticipated keynote presentations at this year’s WASTECON in Nashville, TN, was the MRF Summit. The high-powered panel included Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) executive director and CEO, David Biderman; Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries Inc. (ISRI) president, Robin Wiener; and the associate director of corporate research and development at Procter & Gamble, Stephen Sikra. The session was moderated by yours truly.

The keynote was titled, “The Changing Market for Recyclable Materials.” If you were not able to make it to WASTECON this year, you’ll want to watch this entire video. If you were there, it’ll be good for you to see it again and keep in mind this discussion as we move forward.