An Acre of Algae
It’s not quite as serious as the toxic algae bloom in Lake Erie that cut off Toledo’s water supply a few years back, but it’s pretty dramatic nonetheless: A pond in Maine has an acre-sized blob of algae beneath its surface, and some local officials are calling the situation an emergency.
The 53-acre Hosmer Pond is used for swimming and boating—not as a drinking water supply. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has given residents a permit to try to remove the algae but is warning locals in the town of Camden that removing it manually will likely not be successful, as it can regrow very quickly.
At least one local resident—the volunteer pond monitor—blames the problem on construction of a ski resort uphill from the pond. Inadequate erosion control measures and resulting sediment and associated nutrients in the pond have caused or exacerbated the algae growth, she maintains, although the DEP says the construction site is now stabilized.
The volunteer monitor, who herself runs a landscaping business, notes that there are two types of algae growing in the pond, which is about 16 feet deep at most. “One forms stringy, dry masses and is relatively easily scooped; the other is more diffuse, and disturbing it in any way may actually cause more damage,” she says.
Given the problems of algae blooms, and in some cases eutrophication from nutrients and other pollutants, what options do local groups have in cases like these—besides, of course, removing the source of the pollutants? Have you dealt with algae removal—physical or chemical—in an enclosed pond system like this one?
We have been selling for several years now our high-quality biochar to service companies that simply place our biochar in flow through bags and then place the bags in small lakes to adsorb the excess phosphorus and the nitrates directly from the lake water. It is by far the most cost effective, low tech, non-chemical way in which to solve the problem and our biochar has been proven in this application for several years now. Our service providing customers have completely cleaned up lakes up to 35 foot deep, and with over 80 acres of surface area, in less than a month by just allowing the wind to circulate the water through the flow through bags placed within the lake.
Hi James:
I’d like to learn more about your experience. We’ve found biochar adsorption for amonium, but not reliably effective for adsorbing dissolved nitrate. Any info you could share would be most welcome.
Tnx,
stu
This pond would require a water column treatment of algicide a product called Phoslock from Sepro that would totally inhibit the nutrient load that created the algae bloom. Physical removal of the algae at this point is futile and would have very little residual.
I wonder if the Maine DEP is concerned about the possibility of toxins present in cyanobacteria. In the Southeast, this has been a concern for neighborhood stormwater ponds, although these are typically used much less intensively for recreation than the Hosmer Pond.
We specialize in the Natural Restoration of Lakes and Ponds through the use of in-lake and watershed techniques to reduce the nutrient loads entering the water body and to remediate the “compost” pile of nutrients deposited at the bottom of the water body if necessary. We have pioneered the use of Bio-Char as referenced above as a highly effective and economical way to capture excess Phosphorus and Nitrogen in the water body and watershed. There are natural solutions for repairing the damage done to this lake. Search lake-savers.com to see our process.
Residents should be careful of whom is blamed. Too often top-dressed lawn fertilizer and septic field leachate (both persistent and extensive residential issues) are more likely a primary source of nutrients for algae. It only takes an inch of rain or a smowmelt to move top-dressed fertilizer into surface water sources. Today’s superphosphates are twenty-times more active than the rock phosphate that used to be used. Tests in Ontario around the Lake Simcoe watershed demonstrated that residential lawn run-off into storm water ponds was 18-times more potent than agricultural and commercial runoff where top-dressing fertilizer on lawns was not practices. In fact, top-dressing fertilizer bans are probably one of the most cost-effective and long-term algae management strategies that can be employed. After a residential/commercial top-dressing fertilizer ban, a bio char treatments can be highly effective.
Our 140 acre lake has been dealing with a constant influx of phosphates coming in from farmed property upstream. This situation has resulted in our lake being 90% covered with algae by mid-summer, with matted algae so thick in the coves that you could walk on it. 4 years ago we used Alum as a temporary fix and had been treating ever since heavily with copper to hold constant new algae growth back. After reading a government property study on a bacteria based sludge and phosphate digester product last year, our association tested and applied these microbes and we have had substantial phosphate reduction as a result. The bacteria phosphate/sludge digester was extremely economical and safe compared to binders/alum and chemicals. The residents have already voted overwhelmingly to continue using the bacteria additive for 2017 and beyond. The product is called NT-MAX lake and pond digester. Really helpful people! Check it out here http://www.newtechbio.com/lake