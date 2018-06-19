The Great Ocean Cleanup

The inventor, Boyan Slat, was inspired to clean up the oceans on a scuba diving trip when he was 16 years old, when he found under the water “more plastic bags than fish.” That was nearly eight years ago. In the interval, he went to college to study aerospace engineering, dropped out, formed a startup company, and raised $40 million to fund his project. As the article describes, the plan involves “multiple ‘arrays,’ each consisting of a pipe-shaped float—sixth-tenths of a mile to a mile in length—with a 10-foot-tall screen of impermeable synthetic textile hanging beneath the surface. The crescent-shaped screens are supposed to allow sea life to swim under or around. A drift anchor, dragging in deeper and slower sub-surface currents, is intended to slow the screen enough for it to trap plastic forced into the crescent by the faster currents along the surface. A ship would then be dispatched every few weeks to scoop up the waste and deliver it to a recycling center.”

A team of 70 people has worked to assemble prototypes of Slat’s design, one of which will be released off the California coast sometime before Labor Day and towed about 800 miles toward the Garbage Patch. Once there, it will need no external source of energy other than solar power for the lights and other instruments. If this trial run succeeds, the startup team hopes to build and deploy 60 more of the devices between Hawaii and California in the next few years. Each one will cost about $6 million to build and operate, so Slat needs to raise $360 million. He hopes that the sale of recycled plastic will fund the venture in the long term.

The device captures mainly larger pieces of plastic, which, left in the ocean, would eventually break down into microplastics that could be ingested by fish and other animals.

Environmentalists who have reviewed the plan have a number of questions and objections. Some say the solution to the plastic problem lies not so much in cleaning up what’s out there but rather in cutting off the supply at the source, such as the bans on plastic bags and growing movements for banning plastic straws in many cities. Others worry that the large devices will interfere with aquatic creatures or with ships, or that they might break apart during storms and contribute to the debris field themselves. Slat and his team think they’ve anticipated and can avoid most of these problems.

The inventor himself won’t see the process in action, though. “I get seasick,” he explains; he’ll be monitoring the progress of the device from dry land.