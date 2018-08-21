A New Direction and a New Event

Stormwater management is part of this discussion, of course, and the special emphasis here is reconnecting stormwater to the larger hydrologic cycle—how infiltration through the many green infrastructure techniques we commonly employ can help recharge groundwater and what the implications are for groundwater quality. You can find more information on the Western Water Summit at www.westernwatersummit.com, including the call for speakers within the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, I want to thank all the presenters at this year’s StormCon in Denver who shared their knowledge and experience and made the conference a success. I also want to thank the moderators—the dedicated volunteers who help us run the technical sessions, introduce the speakers, help them keep track of the time, and generally keep things moving. We couldn’t do it without them. This year many of the moderators joined us from the Colorado Department of Transportation; special thanks to Jean Cordova of CDOT who helped with some timely last-minute arrangements.

