A New Direction and a New Event
Thanks to all of you who joined us last week at StormCon in Denver. Next year we’re heading east: StormCon 2019 will take place in Atlanta, GA, August 18–22, 2019. You can see more information—and the call for speakers coming soon—at www.stormcon.com.
Before that, though, we have another event we're eager to announce especially for all of you in the Western half of the US. Forester Media is launching a new conference called the Western Water Summit. It will be held in San Diego, CA, February 6–7, 2019, and will focus on the particular concerns of this part of the country: drought and related water shortages, conservation and reuse, water rights, wildfire management and post-fire restoration, and the regulatory and permitting issues surrounding these topics.
Stormwater management is part of this discussion, of course, and the special emphasis here is reconnecting stormwater to the larger hydrologic cycle—how infiltration through the many green infrastructure techniques we commonly employ can help recharge groundwater and what the implications are for groundwater quality. You can find more information on the Western Water Summit at www.westernwatersummit.com, including the call for speakers within the next couple of weeks.
In the meantime, I want to thank all the presenters at this year’s StormCon in Denver who shared their knowledge and experience and made the conference a success. I also want to thank the moderators—the dedicated volunteers who help us run the technical sessions, introduce the speakers, help them keep track of the time, and generally keep things moving. We couldn’t do it without them. This year many of the moderators joined us from the Colorado Department of Transportation; special thanks to Jean Cordova of CDOT who helped with some timely last-minute arrangements.
This year’s moderators:
Tamara Burke, CDOT
Josh Giovanetti, CDOT
Susie Hagie, CDOT
Ken Howlett, CDOT
Alexander Kaeka, Trident Seafoods Corp.
Fred Kraekel, Hydro International
Ed Matthieson, Wenck Associates
Zach Monge, Jacobs
Aaron Schlechter
Mary Polacek, Department of Energy & Environment
Stephen Polzella, Apex
Sean Porter, Apex
Brian Reiser, CDOT
Basil Ryer, CDOT
Nick Schipanski, CDOT
Craig Snell, MNS Engineers
Yu-Chun Su, LAN
Susan Suddjian, CDOT
Danielle Wilkinson, CDOT