Registration Open: Hypoxia Task Force Public Meeting & Webcast on September 18, 2018

The Hypoxia Task Force is a federal, state, and tribal partnership working collaboratively to reduce excess nutrients in the Mississippi/Atchafalaya River Basin (MARB) and the Gulf of Mexico.

Please join us on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The public can participate in person or via webcast. Visit the website (link below) to register, find meeting & location information, and download the meeting agenda & other materials. You must register for the meeting whether you plan to attend in person or via webcast. Registration for the networking session and public meeting is free.

Meeting Details

When:

Networking Reception with Hypoxia Task Force – Monday, September 17, 2018, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Central Time

Public Meeting & Webcast – Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm Central Time, 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Time

Where:

The public meeting will be broadcast via webcast, or you can attend in person at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center (201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70801). Monday evening’s Networking Reception will be held at the Louisiana State University/Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Center for River Studies (100 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70802).

Website: https://water-meetings.tetratech.com/Hypoxia/StaticPublic/index.htm

For more information please contact:

Yishen Li, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ORISE participant, at Yishen.Li@epa.gov or Katie Flahive, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, at Flahive.Katie@epa.gov.