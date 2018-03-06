Finding the Right Shade of Green
Okay, let’s look at this one more time, but from a different angle: I’ve been beating the plastic drum lately, writing about such things as single-use plastic straws and the potential bans on them that some jurisdictions—possibly the entire European Union—are considering. An article in the March 3 Economist is taking a different view of the situation. Yes, there’s a lot of plastic out there, and yes, it’s breaking down into smaller pieces that can be easily ingested by fish and other organisms, the article says—but it’s not so bad, really, compared to other types of pollution.
“If a comprehensive league-table of environmental ills existed—which it does not—plastics would not top it,” says the article.
It offers up a number of statistics: Worldwide, we produce about 380 million tons of plastic each year (up from a mere 2 million tons half a century ago); only about 9% is recycled, and another 12% is incinerated, although that's becoming an increasingly unattractive option. Yet plastic accounts for only about 10% of the solid waste we discard. "Whereas filthy air kills 7m people a year, nearly all of them in low- and middle-income countries, plastic pollution is not directly blamed for any [deaths]."
Water polluted by excess fertilization—another drum I’ve beaten here often enough—accounts for far more in environmental costs, up to $800 billion a year by some estimates, than the social and environmental costs of plastic pollution—roughly $139 billion, even when you take into account things like lost tourism because of unsightly plastic waste, the effects on fisheries, and the greenhouse gases released in the production and transport of plastic goods. If we try to calculate the effects of producing and using less plastic, we need to consider what we might use instead; some materials are heavier and therefore costlier (in money and carbon emissions) to transport. Without plastic packaging, we would have more food spoilage and food waste—another serious environmental concern that MSW Management’s editor has addressed here and the magazine has covered in a series of articles.
In addition, the Economist article says, there just isn’t much evidence to show that most aquatic species (coral is the exception) are being seriously damaged by their exposure to plastic, or even that plastic particles eaten by fish and then potentially by humans actually harm the fish, or us. The polymers that make up plastics are chemically inert (although additives like phthalates and bisphenol-A do have some effects on living organisms).
But plastic is visible, and it’s a popular topic. The article reports that nine in 10 Europeans surveyed worry about the environmental effects of plastic and more than half try to avoid using plastic bags, yet only one in 10 thinks about fuel efficiency when buying a new car. (I find that last part, about the cavalier attitude toward fuel, hard to believe, unless most people surveyed believe that all new cars available to them are about equal in efficiency and therefore base their decisions on other factors.)
“As scientists never tire of repeating, more research is needed,” says the article. “While researchers get a better handle on the science, campaigners badger politicians and browbeat consumers to kick the polymer habit. They often invoke the precautionary principle. If the impact of something is uncertain but could be great, the argument goes, better forestall it just in case. As the proliferation of plastic bans and strategies suggests, they are having some success.”
Maybe the catalyst that will finally change how we deal with plastic—whether to produce less, recycle more, or take some other action to capture it and keep it out of the environment—will be China’s decision to accept less of it for recycling. (MSW Management has also covered this issue extensively—see editor Arturo Santiago’s blog here, for example.)
What do you think? Is the concern over plastic waste another example of the “Prius fallacy,” in which we congratulate ourselves for taking steps to protect the environment that might be, under closer scrutiny, not so effective—or at least not as useful as other things we could be doing instead?
Alas the Economist is looking too near sighted it seems. It’s not all about human health. With fisheries declining there is a significant cost that the Economist seems to have skipped. Plastics do affect the ability of certain aquatic species to eat, thrive, reproduce, etc. There are financial effects from those diminished capacities. In addition, while many pollutants are harder to do a source substitution on, plastics are relatively easy. There can be industry changes made to make more environmentally friendly changes at the source, rather than clean up. The economist also seems to ignore the cost of plastics clean up. There is insufficient, reasonably priced technology to clean up the smallest plastic components, so there are no costs for clean up readily available to put into the Economist calculations.
I look forward to reading more in depth on the study – thanks for posting
Plastic is one of the greatest inventions the world will ever know. But, (always a catch) because of the low cost of products (disposable with no incentive for recycle) and generations that never knew life without it large percentages of plastic waste is just discarded. Now no one has the money to change this growing monster that multiplies as the populations grow. Do I want straws banned, drinking bottles outlawed, or baggies extinct? NO! But the generations to come need to be educated and informed. Recycle programs need to be enhanced and turned into money makers. The love of nature and science needs to be instilled on the youth of the world so the problems that they inherit don’t keep multiplying with the masses. Instead of wasting money on campaigns to ban what is the norm in everyday life today funnel that money into education modules for young children. Use the money for scholarship awards for high school kids who design or devise ways to reuse the discarded materials. Lets not forget littering fines. I see litter everywhere. I have yet to meet one person who actually got a ticket , yet everyone knows there are littering fines. I see the homeless around the south west collecting cans so they can turn them in for cash, Why aren’t single use plastics taxed and returnable for a deposit? I as well as many can go on and on saying what if and why, when ultimately it is our children and our children’s children that need to be made aware of the fate that awaits them.