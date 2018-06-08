Water American Water to Share Industry Leadership and Insights at American Water Works Association Annual Conference « Previous Forester Media • June 8, 2018









American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation's largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company will share its expertise at the American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference (ACE18) from June 11-14 in Las Vegas, Nev. American Water will have a strong presence at the conference with eight expert presenters participating in sessions throughout one of the industry's top gatherings. "As a leader in the water industry, American Water is excited to participate in ACE and share our advanced technology and innovations while also exchanging ideas about the challenges water utilities face today," said Walter Lynch, chief operating officer, American Water. "We all have the same goal to surpass our customers' expectations and this conference provides an unmatched opportunity to interact with industry leaders from around the country."

From investing in smart infrastructure to finding ways to be more efficient in our operations, American Water will demonstrate its technological knowledge at the following sessions:

Monday, June 11

Topic: Defining System Failure: American Water Criticality Evaluation Case Studies

Speaker: Jian Yang, Senior Planning Engineer, American Water

Tuesday, June 12

Topic: Making Service Pipe Material Identification a Lead Pipe Cinch

Speaker: Chandan Venkatesh, Scientist. American Water

Topic: Water Policy for Utility Managers – Affordability and Environmental Justice

Speaker: Evan Jacobs, Director of Regulatory Policy and Case Management, California American Water

Wednesday, June 13

Topic: Utilizing GIS-Based Story Maps to Communicate Infrastructure Investments to Customers

Speaker: James Mitchell, GIS Analyst, West Virginia American Water

Topic: Lessons Learned in Commercial Irrigation Efficiency

Speaker: Margaret Hunter, Senior Engineering Project Manager, American Water

Topic: Chloramination – The Small Utility Perspective

Speaker: Joshua Lighton, Supervisor, Water Quality & Environmental Compliance, Iowa American Water

Topic: Business Case Considerations for Leakage Control

Speaker: Russell Titus, Operations Superintendent, New Jersey American Water

Topic: The Future of Source Water Protection: Using a Dynamic System of Record to Prepare For and Respond to Emergencies

Speaker: Erica Pauken, Source Water Protection Lead, West Virginia American Water

Additionally, Angelita Fasnacht, environmental scientist, will receive the Kenneth J. Miller Founders’ Award at a Luncheon on June 12. The award was established in 2001 to honor outstanding volunteers for their service and leadership in the advancement of Water For People’s mission. Angelita is being recognized for dedicating time out of her already-busy schedule to help end the global water crisis.

Virginia American Water’s Prince William water district will receive the 2018 Class I Wendell R. LaDue Utility Safety Award on June 13. The award recognizes distinguished safety programs by water utilities and requires excellent safety records for five consecutive years, as well as a consistent safety program focused on continuous improvement. The Prince William District has been safety incident-free for 27 years.

“Safety is paramount to our company and we are honored to receive this award,” said Barry Suits, president, Virginia American Water. “Our Prince William water team continues to demonstrate its commitment to achieving a 100 percent safe workplace and providing operational excellence to our customers. This award is a great example of our commitment to ensuring we have a safe workplace and an excellent safety program.”

American Water Resources, a business unit of American Water’s market-based Homeowner Services Group, will exhibit in booth #20059 at the ACE18 conference. American Water Resources offers Service Line Protection Programs to homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C. Through its Homeowner Services Group, American Water recently closed on the acquisition of Pivotal Home Solutions, bringing the total number of warranty contracts served to nearly three million.

