Baseline Advances Flow Optimization with Next-Generation Irrigation Technology

New Products Deliver Real-Time Visibility into Site-wide Flow, Advanced Water Source Management Baseline, the industry leader in intelligent irrigation control systems, announced a series of new software and hardware products and solutions that dramatically advance the state of flow optimization for the irrigation industry. Using advanced new flow management technology, Baseline solutions now enable irrigation managers to build a more precise model of hydraulic structures and optimize water use based on PSI, smart water source selection, and enhanced leak detection to significantly reduce water waste and save even more time and money.

The new products, available immediately, include:

AppManager – Gives users access to a growing library of Baseline water management and site management applications

PipeView ­App – Shows real-time water allocation across an entire site and makes the site’s hydraulic structure easy to understand at a glance

FlowStation App – Enables multiple irrigation controllers to share water resources

ControlPoint PFS – Provides an all-in-one turnkey flow management solution that includes flow, master valve decoder, and pressure controls

BaseStation 3200 controller updates – Enables users to manage flow using pressure, as well as introducing an entirely new flow management system with the latest system update, V16, that combines soil moisture sensor-based intelligent watering technology with weather-based irrigation best practices

Pressure biCoder – Works in tandem with a pressure sensor to allow the controller to start, stop, or pause programming based on system pressure

BACnet Manager Enhancement – Makes even more points of the irrigation system available for manual control by building management systems

“Irrigation managers need the power to manage complex flow,” said Joe Wallace, Baseline general manager. “We’re excited to deliver an unmatched set of smart irrigation tools that make it intuitive to manage the most complex sites, with complicated pipe infrastructures and hydraulics.”

“Baseline just made a truly great system better. Much better,” said Jim White, senior landscape contractor for Pacific Sports Turf Management. “The v16 update brings features to the Baseline 3200 control system that are nothing short of revolutionary. With enhanced flow management capabilities that now integrate real-time dynamic pressure readings, they have created a platform that no one on the planet can match.”

About Baseline

Baseline, a HydroPoint Company, is a leading provider of intelligent irrigation control technologies, specializing in sites with complex hydraulic structures, multiple water sources, and demanding requirements for site management, data collection and overall system performance. Widely used in municipal parks, school districts, corporate campuses, universities and athletic stadiums, Baseline solutions reduce oversight effort and costs with robust, industry-leading solutions. For more information, visit baselinesystems.com.

About HydroPoint

HydroPoint® Data Systems is the market and technology leader in smart water management. As an EPA WaterSense® Manufacturer Partner of the Year, the company offers smart irrigation solutions under the WeatherTRAK® and Baseline® brands; leak detection and flow monitoring with WaterCompass®; and portfolio-wide Performance Management services that increase visibility and control. From Lowe’s to Los Angeles County, HydroPoint has been helping commercial, government, education, and communities maximize water savings, reduce operating costs, and minimize risk since 2002. For more information, visit hydropoint.com.

