Water Berlin-Based ‘wincubator’ Teams Up With Imagine H2O, Making a Splash in the Water Innovation Marketplace « Previous Next » Forester Media • March 7, 2018









Imagine H2OTM, the leading accelerator for water innovation, has launched a partnership with the wincubatorTM to support the international programming and outreach of their organizations. Based in Berlin, Germany, the wincubator invests in and co-creates with digital startups and young enterprises in the Smart Building, Water and Cleantech sectors. The wincubator has a strategic commitment to supporting start-ups as well as young companies developing new digital solutions and technologies for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future. Established by the leading manufacturer Wilo, the organization is promoting innovative ideas and entrepreneurial commitment in Berlin’s thriving start-up scene. Do you have the proper BMPs to prevent post-fire erosion control disasters, including landslides, rock falls, and mud and debris flow? Get ahead while there’s still time! Join our panel of experts for a 5-session Fire and Rain: Post-Fire Erosion Control webinar series (5 PDHs / 0.5 CEU) covering everything from post-fire funding and hydrology to BMP selection and implementation on your site. Register at ForesterUniversity.com

“Imagine H2O is a proven path to market for entrepreneurs in the water sector,” explains Alexander Hain, Head of the wincubator. “We’re proud to be part of this solution and believe that working together can improve our mutual ability to develop entrepreneurs, improve companies, and promote the adoption of innovation in the water sector.”

The two organizations announced the partnership ahead of Imagine H2O’s San Francisco Week, gathering the 2018 Accelerator companies from March 11th to March 15th. The week includes Imagine H2O’s annual Gala, and the IH2O/WEF Innovation Forum, focusing this year on “Deployment for Impact”.

“Partnering with the wincubator supports our ability to provide current and alumni companies deployment opportunities in international markets,” said Scott Bryan, President of Imagine H2O, “wincubator’s expertise and network is deeply complementary to ours, and they have best-in-class expertise in entrepreneurship in this sector.”

The wincubator joins Imagine H2O’s industry sponsors and partners, which include Wells Fargo, Suez, American Water Tetra Tech, the American Water Works Association, and the Water Environment Federation.

About Imagine H2O

Imagine H2O provides water entrepreneurs with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale successful businesses. The Imagine H2O Accelerator has helped over 80 innovative water companies win customers and receive more than $1 in every $10 of early stage investment in the water sector. To learn more please visit www.imagineh2o.org.

About wincubator

Wilo is a leading German manufacturer of high-tech pumps and pump systems around the world. The wincubator is how Wilo connects to the startup world. The wincubator focuses on supporting startups that are developing innovative digital solutions, technologies and business models focused on ‘Smart Urban Areas’. Located in Berlin, Germany, the wincubator supports enterprises globally.

