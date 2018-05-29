Brown and Caldwell Promotes Wendy Broley to One Water Leader  

With 18 years’ experience in water and wastewater engineering and operations, Broley works with clients, partners, and technology providers to evaluate alternative water uses and develop diverse and resilient water supply portfolios. Her expertise includes integrated One Water planning and process engineering for an array of membrane and advanced treatment systems for potable reuse, surface water treatment, and groundwater desalination applications.

In her new role, Broley will leverage Brown and Caldwell’s expanding reuse, advanced treatment, and One Water teams to help municipal and industrial clients optimize existing water resources and create new supplies to meet 21st-century water challenges. She will lend her considerable experience with emerging technologies to advance the firm’s technical innovation strategy.

“One Water enables a new way of thinking about water and with that comes numerous opportunities to develop and implement innovative water and environmental solutions,” said Broley. “I’m thrilled to lead our expanding One Water team as we continue to help our clients and the industry at large reimagine the water cycle for the benefit of future generations.”

Throughout her career, she has led the operation and optimization of several pilot-scale and full-scale advanced water purification systems for non-potable and potable reuse in the United States and worldwide. Projects of note include San Diego’s Pure Water Program, an award-winning 70 million gallons per day (mgd) groundwater replenishment system in Fountain Valley, California, and a 50-mgd recycled water project in Queensland, Australia.

Outside of regular project responsibilities, Broley has maintained an interest and growing reputation in integrated One Water policy and planning. Initiatives comprise serving as staff engineer for the California Urban Water Agencies and collaborating with the Water Research Foundation as co-principal investigator for the foundation’s Blueprint for One Water and Integrated Treatment Process Management Research Roadmap.

Since joining Brown and Caldwell in 2014, Broley’s passion, knowledge, and thought leadership has elevated the firm’s status to One Water market leader.

“Wendy has consistently delivered exceptional service to our clients in the municipal and private sectors while acting as an advocate for sustainable reuse practices,” said Cindy Paulson, Brown and Caldwell chief technical officer. “Her ability to understand the problem and offer holistic solutions has set Brown and Caldwell apart, bringing creative, collaborative solutions to our clients across the country.”

Broley holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the University of California, San Diego, and is a licensed professional engineer in California. She is based in Brown and Caldwell’s San Diego office.