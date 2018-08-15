Water Core & Main Acquires Finish Line Systems, Enhances Metering Solutions « Previous Forester Media • August 15, 2018









Core & Main LP, the leading US distributor of water, sewer and fire protection products, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Finish Line Systems, LLC ("Finish Line"), a Denver-based distributor of water meters, meter reading systems and accessories. This acquisition marks the fourth by Core & Main since becoming an independent company in August 2017. "The acquisition of Finish Line offers us the opportunity to expand and enhance our water meter capabilities and product offerings in eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming," said Steve LeClair, chief executive officer of Core & Main. "Finish Line has a solid track record of performance and represents exactly the type of company we're looking for as we continue our pursuit of complementary businesses that provide greater geographic coverage, and additional product and service capabilities."

“The Finish Line team members joining Core & Main bring meaningful water meter experience, which will enable us to better serve our customers in the Colorado and Wyoming markets with additional product and service solutions,” said Jack Schaller, president of Core & Main Waterworks. “We are thrilled to welcome these new team members into the Core & Main family, where they’ll benefit from our nationwide presence and local expertise.”

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is the largest distributor of water, sewer, storm drain and fire protection products in the United States. Operating more than 245 branches nationwide, the company combines local expertise with a national supply chain to provide contractors and municipalities innovative solutions for new construction and aging infrastructure. Core & Main’s nearly 3,000 associates are committed to the safe distribution of water to grow and preserve life. Visit www.CoreandMain.com to learn more.