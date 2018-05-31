Water Irrigation Association Announces July as Smart Irrigation Month « Previous Forester Media • May 31, 2018









Irrigation Technology Tuesday is set for July 10. Advancing its mission of “promoting efficient irrigation,” the Irrigation Association announced July 2018 will once again be celebrated as Smart Irrigation Month. In its 14th year, Smart Irrigation Month serves as the showcase month to promote the social, economic and environmental benefits of efficient irrigation technologies, products and services in agriculture, landscape and turf irrigation. On Tuesday, July 10, the association will kick off Smart Irrigation Month with Irrigation Technology Tuesday. IA members, along with companies and organizations celebrating Smart Irrigation Month, are encouraged to use this second Tuesday in July as the day to jointly celebrate all efficient irrigation has to offer. Are you subscribed to Water Efficiency magazine? Click here for a free subscription!

“Smart Irrigation Month was started to increase public awareness of the value of water-use efficiency,” said IA CEO Deborah Hamlin, CAE, FASAE. “With July being a top water-using month throughout much of the United States, it is the perfect time to share about the benefits of efficient irrigation. I am excited to see the creative ways our industry can promote the benefits of efficient irrigation this July.”

The primary activities of the Irrigation Association during Smart Irrigation Month will consist of

–public awareness. The IA will introduce its “Smart Irrigation” campaign, which will further promote the benefits of efficient irrigation.

–a video contest. The winner of the video contest will be announced on Tuesday, July 10.

–a social media campaign. Please follow the IA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn as we share messages about Smart Irrigation Month and efficient irrigation. The IA will again be using #smartirrigationmonth on its social media platforms.

–advocacy. The IA will continue its efforts to promote efficient irrigation with policymakers and will be encouraging people to weigh in with their members of Congress on the 2018 farm bill and the authorization of the Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense program.

–public outreach. The IA will release draft letters to the editor and tools for the irrigation industry to engage with local press and the public.

“After last year’s successful efforts, we hope even more people will join us in celebrating the benefits of smart irrigation this July,” said IA Government and Public Affairs Director John Farner. “With our committed members and partner organizations, the opportunities for Smart Irrigation Month are endless.”

For more information about Smart Irrigation Month, please visit http://www.smartirrigationmonth.org.

About the Irrigation Association

The Irrigation Association is the leading membership organization for irrigation companies and professionals. The IA is committed to promoting efficient irrigation and to long-term sustainability of water resources for future generations. The IA works to improve industry proficiency, advocate sound water management and grow demand for water-efficient products and services. For more information, visit http://www.irrigation.org.

