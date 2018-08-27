Water National Association of Water Companies Announces Formation of Contract Operations Committee « Previous Forester Media • August 27, 2018









The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) announced today the formation of a Board-led Standing Committee focused on contract operations. The new Contract Operations Committee represents NAWC members engaged in the provision of water and wastewater services via operating agreements, public-private partnerships, and related arrangements with municipalities and other entities. The Committee will provide a forum to share information and exchange best practices as well as collect and publish market data. In addition, the Committee will seek to establish a greater presence at key water summits and events to further communicate and share the many advantages associated with contract operations partnerships.

“Contract operators bring many benefits to the municipalities with which they partner, including more efficient operations, strict environmental and safety compliance, shared risk liability and guaranteed performance metrics,” noted Stephane Bouvier, CEO of Inframark and Chair of the NAWC Contract Operations Committee. “I am pleased to lead this group, knowing that, as the discussion continues about how we can strengthen our nation’s water infrastructure, contract operators will play a crucial role in ensuring that generations to come of Americans have safe, reliable water service.”

“Communities across the country have been benefiting from public-private partnerships for over 200 years. With the creation of this new committee, we hope to spread the word and provide prospective communities with insight and information on the long-term value that can be delivered through public-private partnerships,” said Robert Powelson, NAWC President and Chief Executive Officer. “NAWC members offer a wide array of solutions to address water challenges and have the experience and expertise needed to provide the highest quality product to the 73 million Americans we serve each day.”

About the NAWC

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) represents regulated water and wastewater companies, as well as ones engaging in partnerships with municipal utilities. NAWC members provide 73 million Americans with safe and reliable water service every day and have an exceptional record of compliance with federal and state health and environmental regulations. Ensuring this high standard of quality requires extraordinary amounts of capital investment. NAWC estimates that its six largest members alone are collectively investing $2.7 billion each year in their water and wastewater systems.

