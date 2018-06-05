Neptune Technology Group Introduces Neptune® 360™ Software Management Solution
Neptune Technology Group Inc. announces the release of a new cloud-based data management platform designed exclusively for the unique needs of water utilities.
Using Neptune® 360™, a data management platform delivered as a service, water utilities can maintain their focus on the business of water. The system is accessible anytime, anywhere through an Internet connection, and critical information is available with just a few clicks. Utilities no longer rely heavily on their internal IT resources to maintain software and a server – and receive system updates automatically.
Protected with the highest-level encrypted security, and equipped with disaster recovery and redundancy measures, Neptune 360 features an intuitive and user-friendly design.
Utilities can tailor the flexible Neptune 360 platform to seamlessly grow with their needs, share actionable data across departments, and simplify the transition from mobile metering to a fixed network system. Neptune 360 provides the power of data presentment through easy-to-read graphical representation, GIS mapping, and alert notifications – all to enable proactive response capabilities to help resolve issues faster.
“With the power of Neptune 360, utilities can analyze data to focus on critical initiatives such as Non-Revenue Water or improving Customer Service,” said Chuck Brunson, Vice President of Marketing, Neptune Technology Group. “Utilities can plan for the future without being encumbered with IT concerns. They can free personnel to work on more profitable tasks and focus on the Business of Water.”
About Neptune
Neptune Technology Group Inc. is a technology company serving more than 4,000 water utilities across North America. We make data actionable using effective software and measurement systems that are interconnected by a smart network, with expertise and experience specifically focused on the businessof water. The company’s story is rooted in loyalty to our customers and in sound stewardship. Neptune, as your most valued partner in water metering tools,technology, and connectivity, will connect you to what’s next in water. For additional information, visit www.neptunetg.com.