Neptune Technology Group Introduces Neptune® 360™ Software Management Solution

Neptune Technology Group Inc. announces the release of a new cloud-based data management platform designed exclusively for the unique needs of water utilities.

Using Neptune® 360™, a data management platform delivered as a service, water utilities can maintain their focus on the business of water. The system is accessible anytime, anywhere through an Internet connection, and critical information is available with just a few clicks. Utilities no longer rely heavily on their internal IT resources to maintain software and a server – and receive system updates automatically.

Protected with the highest-level encrypted security, and equipped with disaster recovery and redundancy measures, Neptune 360 features an intuitive and user-friendly design.

Utilities can tailor the flexible Neptune 360 platform to seamlessly grow with their needs, share actionable data across departments, and simplify the transition from mobile metering to a fixed network system. Neptune 360 provides the power of data presentment through easy-to-read graphical representation, GIS mapping, and alert notifications – all to enable proactive response capabilities to help resolve issues faster.

