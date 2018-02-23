Water The Water Research Foundation Wins Award from Department of Defense to Study PFAS « Previous Forester Media • February 23, 2018









The project will develop a framework for assessing poly- and perfluoroalkyl substance treatment techniques The Water Research Foundation has been awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to perform research on poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Administered through the DoD's Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), the project is entitled "Evaluation and Life Cycle Comparison of Ex-Situ Treatment Technologies for Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl Substances in Groundwater." This project will develop a framework for assessing PFAS treatment techniques from a life cycle cost/assessment perspective, which will be structured based on input gathered during an expert workshop. "Previous WRF research found that conventional treatment is ineffective at removing PFAS from water," said John Albert, Chief Research Officer at The Water Research Foundation. "This research will help fill knowledge gaps by evaluating traditional and developing treatment technologies for PFAS."

In addition to creating the framework, the project team will develop a treatment testing protocol and conduct laboratory-scale studies to evaluate the performance of various technologies for PFAS removal under different treatment scenarios.

The results will be used to develop an Excel-based decision support tool to help DoD, utilities, and other practitioners select the most viable treatment technologies for different scenarios on a life cycle cost/assessment basis by identifying advantages, disadvantages, limitations, and costs of the various technologies.

The research team is comprised of The Water Research Foundation, Colorado School of Mines (Chris Bellona and Chris Higgins), North Carolina State University (Detlef Knappe), University of Colorado Boulder (Sherri Cook), and CDM Smith (Charles Schaefer). The total project budget is $1,090,451.

The Water Research Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization officially formed in January 2018 after the merger of the Water Environment & Reuse Foundation and Water Research Foundation. The merged Foundation is the leading water research organization, funding research, pilot projects, and technology demonstrations that maximize the value of all water, including wastewater, stormwater, drinking water, and recycled water. Learn more at www.werf.org or www.waterrf.org.

