World Water Day: Utilities Conserve Water with Sensus iPERL Meters

Smart water meters aid conservation efforts with low-flow accuracy Water utilities around the world share the desire to conserve Earth's most precious resource: water. Every day, including World Water Day, Sensus, a Xylem brand, works with utilities to provide solutions that aid conservation efforts while helping them become smarter about customers' water usage. In its 2006 paper on the global water supply, the World Bank Group reported that "the total cost to water utilities caused by non-revenue water can be conservatively estimated at $14 billion per year, with a third of it occurring in the developing world". Closer to home, the United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that one trillion gallons of water is lost annually through water leaks in homes across the United States—the equivalent of the average annual water use in more than 11 million homes. Many utilities report as much as 20 percent to 30 percent non-revenue water annually.

Technologies, however, are making a difference in the management of water resources. For instance, the Sensus iPERL® smart water meter provides water flow data down to 0.11 gallons per minute which means accurate, timely water usage data that helps to detect leaks and improve operational efficiencies for utilities.

“The iPERL water meter picked up flow data we never had before,” said Amber Whisner, billing clerk, City of Dallas, Georgia. “The meters could register the smallest bit of water usage for activities like the flushing of toilets or the washing of hands.”

Additionally, the iPERL meter allows utilities to:

Improve operational efficiency and customer service

Reduce maintenance and cost

Install meters horizontally, vertically or diagonally

Prevent removal and tampering attempts to obtain free water

Remotely manage and monitor meters and diagnose problems or issues

Collect and log system and customer data

Preserve energy and optimize power

“More than ever, utilities are seeking to conserve water and empower their customers to make smarter decisions about water usage,” said Sensus Global Director of Water Marketing Dan Pinney. “We’re proud to play a role in these efforts with technologies such as the iPERL meter, which gives utilities accurate, timely usage data to help them account for every drop.”

For utilities looking to improve their knowledge on World Water Day, Sensus provides comprehensive resources including white papers and webinars.

About Sensus

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers—from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses—do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

