WRF Seeks Additional Proposals for Water Reuse Research

In August, The Water Research Foundation (WRF) released five RFPs for potable reuse research. WRF is requesting proposals for two more research projects for integrated water management strategies in water reuse.

Considerations and Blending Strategies for Drinking Water System Integration with Alternative Water Supplies (4953) – This research seeks to identify and evaluate impacts of alternative water supplies on the water quality of end users' existing drinking water systems that have known issues with tuberculation. This knowledge will help create a better understanding of the potential impacts and considerations of integrating advanced treated water into drinking water systems to help overcome unintended issues related to blending high quality advanced treated water with raw water and treated drinking water. Proposals are due by October 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM MT.

Developing a New Foundational Understanding of SAR-Soil Structure Interactions to Provide Management Options for Recycled Water Use in Agriculture (4963) – The objective of this research is to obtain a better understanding of sodium absorption ration (SAR)/electro-conductivity (EC) interactions between recycled water and specific soil parameters, like mineralogy or textural classes. The results will create an increased understanding of SAR/EC interactions with soils and help develop updated management recommendations regarding irrigation with recycled waters. Proposals are due by October 25, 2018 at 2:00 PM MT.

These requests solicit proposals from all technically qualified U.S.-based or non-U.S. based applicants, including educational institutions, research organizations, federal or state agencies, local municipalities, and consultants or other for-profit entities.

Proposals submitted in response to this RFP must follow WRF’s Guidelines for Focus Area Program Proposals, which contains instructions for the technical aspects, financial statements, and administrative requirements that the applicant must follow. Proposals are accepted exclusively online.

The full RFP’s and others that are part of the Advancing Potable Reuse Initiative can be found here.

