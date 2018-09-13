Water Xylem to lead industry discussions and showcase smart water expertise at IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition 2018 « Previous Forester Media • September 13, 2018









Xylem (NYSE: XYL) executives will lead industry discussions and showcase the company's extensive smart water expertise during the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition taking place in Tokyo, Japan, 16-21 September 2018. Xylem, a leading global water technology company and gold sponsor of the event, will showcase its deep application expertise and end-to-end platform of intelligent solutions while exploring with other industry experts how pioneering science, technological innovation and leading practices will shape sustainable transformation in water management. Xylem President and CEO Patrick Decker will take part in the keynote plenary discussion The Digital Economy: opportunities and risks of the inevitable process of digitization (Wednesday 19, 17:30 – 18:15, Plenary Room) during which industry leaders will address the digitization of water and its impact on utilities.

President of Xylem China, Shuping Lu will participate in the ‘Disruptive Thinking Networking Breakfast’ on Monday 17, discussing the future of utilities in the context of the challenges of aging infrastructure and more extreme weather events. Ms. Lu will also represent Xylem at the Utility Leaders Summit on Thursday 20, which will explore what utility leaders, as key actors in the transition to water-wise cities, can do to secure a more sustainable water future for their communities, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Xylem will showcase its portfolio of advanced infrastructure analytics solutions at the event. Following more than $2 billion in acquisitions of brands including Sensus, Visenti, Pure Technologies, EmNet, Hypack and Valor Water Analytics, Xylem’s comprehensive platform of intelligent, data-driven solutions can help utilities in Asia to “solve” water, transforming asset management and enabling utilities to provide greater value to their communities.

Xylem’s presence at IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition will also include:

Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Xylem, Joseph Vesey will take part in a panel discussion examining Decision-making with uncertainty – challenges facing water professionals (Tuesday 18, 17.30-18.15). This discussion will center on methodologies and tools that can support those working in the industry to make informed decisions, despite factors such as climate change and demographics contributing to an uncertain future.

Xylem Manager of Strategy & Marketing for Europe, Randolf Webb will chair the Emerging Water Leaders Forum session during which senior water executives, including President of Xylem China, Shuping Lu, will address strategic problem solving to key water challenges. Mr. Webb will also participate in the IWA Strategic Council and IWA Governing Assembly.

On Thursday (10:30 – 12:00) Tom Mills, Smart Water Team Director for Xylem will participate in the Digitalization of Water, Trends & Opportunities session, discussing how the digital water ecosystem represents an opportunity to transform utilities into smarter water service providers.

Xylem executives will lead technical sessions presenting two Xylem studies: Value of Water Information: Overcoming The Global Data Drought and Physico-chemical Treatment – Nanomaterials.

Xylem technical papers and posters will also be presented, including: Korea’s First Full Scale UV AOP System Put To The Test – Development Of A Novel Control Philosophy For UV Based AOPs and Sustainable SBR Treatment: Treatment Efficiency, Energy, Off-gas Emissions.

