No Excavation Pipe Rehab
Case study describes how seals save a new pipe leaking at every joint
CLIENTS USUALLY CALL HYDRATECH to repair aging pipes. This time, the pipe causing headaches was brand new.
After installing a 36-inch-diameter, 3,700-foot-long reinforced concrete sewer line segment, an Ohio River Valley municipality found to their horror that it was leaking…all down the line. Perfunctory testing showed that every one of the pipe’s 473 joints was leaking. The cause was improper installation. It would be irresponsible to put the line into service with so much infiltration and inflow of water, but the sewer was urgently needed. The municipality needed a solution.
They considered several options for repairing the sewer segment. These included lining the entire length of pipe and ripping the pipe out entirely. Both ideas were expensive and overkill; the pipe was new, the trench was already filled, and the infiltration and inflow were only happening at the joints. The municipality also discussed—and dismissed—the idea of using chemical grout.
A FASTER, CHEAPER, LESS-DISRUPTIVE SOLUTION
A Louisville firm that had frequently provided sewer inspection and testing for the city—Robinson Pipe Cleaning Company—had a more efficient suggestion. Robinson recommended HydraTech Engineered Products’ HydraTite Internal Joint Seal. Considering lead times, costs, and job duration, the municipality decided to go with this trenchless, all-mechanical fix.
HydraTite, known as “The Seal That Seals From The Inside Out,” is used to repair leaking pipes without the disruption of excavation. Often used for emergency repairs, it is a proven solution for joint leaks that has been employed over 30,000 times in North America alone. The system consists of a customized rubber seal held in place by stainless steel retaining bands. HydraTite utilizes a ribbed design to ensure a watertight seal and is a pipe joint repair method recognized by the America Water Works Association’s M28. Each seal is made in the US and manufactured in one piece to match the diameter of the client’s pipe.
The sealing system for this Ohio Valley job needed to meet the expected head pressure of a 100-year flood. HydraTech solved this problem by engineering the standard system with an extra reinforcing steel band.