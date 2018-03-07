Avoiding Overdraft
Can groundwater recharge safeguard agricultural water supplies?
Many agricultural areas of the American West are reliant on groundwater withdrawals—and even more so in the face of drought. But many aquifers have become depleted or overdrafted over the years. And as temperatures rise with climate change and as droughts become more extreme, overdrafts are likely to increase. To help ensure sustainable water supplies, farmers today are attempting to restore water sources beneath agricultural fields through a practice called on-farm groundwater recharge.
For decades humans have extracted water from aquifers at far greater rates than precipitation has been able to replenish them, creating a massive deficit, explains Dr. Helen Dahlke, Associate Professor of Integrated Hydrologic Sciences in the Department of Land, Air, and Water Resources at the University of California, Davis. To put this deficit in perspective, Dahlke states that, "During the period 1960–2016, we have extracted about 80 million acre-feet (MAF) beyond what is naturally replenished from rainfall. 80 MAF is 700 years of the annual water use for the District of Columbia. Another way to think about it is that the entire volume of Lake Tahoe is 120 MAF, a lake that is over 500 yards deep."
In order to replenish groundwater sources, water must be slowed and allowed to permeate the soil surface. “On-farm groundwater recharge is putting the beaver back in the watershed,” explains Jeff Barry, principal hydrogeologist at GSI Water Solutions, of slowing water down on its journey across land. “If you look at the history of our occupancy of land, in order to create viable agricultural spaces, we channelized farmland and took measures to promote runoff. Without pooling, ponds, and beaver dams, aquifers aren’t naturally recharged. Therefore, the need exists to slow water down as it flows.”
There are a number of different techniques for on-farm groundwater recharge. Barry is a proponent of placing recharge locations at higher positions in the water system than low-lying basins. A method that Dahlke is currently researching involves flooding agricultural fields. Dahlke and her team have conducted trials with on-farm groundwater recharge, flooding sites planted to alfalfa and almonds to evaluate impacts of excess water on crops.
The team’s research determined that when groundwater recharge is performed on soils that have high infiltration rates, there seems to be little harm to either the alfalfa or almond crops, but these flooding events must be temporary and applied with pulse irrigation to allow air to reenter the root system.
Hydrogeologists agree that there are a number of factors to consider when selecting a site for on-farm recharge, including geography, soil type, proximity to aquifers, and crop suitability, among others. “Not all areas are connected to deeper aquifers. Where you do this, as well as the specific geology of that area, is critically important,” explains Barry. Today online tools such as the Soil Agricultural Groundwater Banking Index (SAGBI) and the Groundwater Recharge Assessment Tool (GRAT) are available to support decision-making.
Since the passage of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), a three-bill policy that requires increased reporting and sustainable basin management, the agricultural community has become more invested in the protection of their water resources. Don Cameron, vice president and general manager of Terranova Ranch and an early adopter of on-farm groundwater recharge, recently told Water Deeply that the 2014 policy had a catalyzing effect.
“All of a sudden the growers started to understand what SGMA meant at the grower level, and what that meant was that in the future they may not be able to farm all of their land,” Cameron said. “They’re definitely not going to be able to pump all of the water that they’ve been pumping in the past, and to mitigate that, they’re going to have to do groundwater recharge.”
What are your impressions? Do you think that on-farm groundwater recharge offers a practical solution for agricultural water management?
I took a look at the SAGBI link you provided, and it looks like with a few exceptions there is predominately poor soils and geological conditions to effectively facilitate on farm aquifer recharge. Based on that data, I think that the majority of funding for aquifer recharge should be directed to capturing surface water, doing the necessary purification procedures, and injecting it directly into the aquifer. This aquifer is vital to the survival of agriculture in the Central Valley, and is critically overdrafted already. A multi-faceted approach is necessary to correct the situation- nature by itself, w/o future overdraft would take 1,000+ years to restore it to its capacity as recently as 1940. What will be required includes subsurface banking of storm runoff adjacent to crop root zones, centralized collection & treatment for injection wells, changing the crop mix to grow more valuable crops that are climate appropriate and can be fallowed (with subsidy) in times of drought. It does not include expanding or constructing new surface reservoirs. The good sites for these were constructed long ago, they’ve contributed to the decimation of our fisheries and created a false sense of “water wealth” that has encouraged ranchers and farmers to be wasteful of the water allocated (at greatly subsidized rates). Besides, the irrigation season in the valley is hot and windy, leading to about 6 surface feet being evaporated. The two projects that irrigation districts are proposing currently are the Temperance Flat Dam on the San Joaquin River, which already runs dry in the summer due to the existing dams on it, and optimistic projections for yield are only available in the wettest 40% of historical years. It would also result in a net power loss, due to the inundation of 2 power plants. The other project is the Sites Off-stream Reservoir, which would lose 1/3 of its “captured” water to evaporation, and further degrade the threatened Sacramento River salmon. Do we want to put yet another “threatened” species into the “endangered” designation?