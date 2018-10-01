Access and Integration

With an expected market growth from 44 billion in 2017 to 82 billion by 2023, the adoption rates of building automation technology are significantly increasing, while the growth of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices has extended into the buildings industry, notes Justin Lavoie, VP of Systems and Services, EcoBuildings at Schneider Electric.

As a result, an increasing number of components within building infrastructure are now connected to the internet and therefore to each other, ranging from valves, actuators, and controllers to circuit breakers, sensors, and meters, he adds.

“As the ubiquity of mobile devices increases, the building automation systems industry has encountered a greater demand for mobile access to building automation technology, allowing for monitoring and maintenance on the go,” points out Lavoie.

“Cloud technology has enabled this mobile access, which can have a meaningful impact on the efficiency of building management, particularly if the data transmitted is utilized to understand deeper insights on building use and needs.”

Case in point: the data collected by outside air temperature sensors, which nearly every building automation system gathers, he says, can be used to enhance efficiency.

“If that data from multiple campuses and multiple cities were collated and analyzed, we could learn an incredible amount of information about regional temperature patterns,” points out Lavoie.

Building automation has evolved in two major ways, notes Derek D. McGarry, P.E., LEED AP, Abundant Power Group’s head building performance engineer.

“First, communication protocols are becoming more open and less proprietary, enabling owners to choose from a richer ecosystem of service providers,” he says. “Secondly, systems are becoming faster and stronger, able to handle faster data-transmission rates and more complex algorithms, and with higher reliability.”

Abundant Power offers comprehensive performance analytics and energy analytics, monitoring, and reporting. Performance analytics is a monitoring-based commissioning service. The company offers monthly recommendations to commercial real estate owners and managers on how to improve overall building performance, asset health, tenant comfort, and energy efficiency.

Central Piedmont Community College (CPCC) has been using some form of building automation to remotely monitor or control equipment for at least 15 years, notes David Valder, director of energy and sustainability.

CPCC has six campuses spread throughout the city of Charlotte, NC. By the end of 2019, the college’s total square footage will be at about 3.2 million.

In 2014, CPCC upgraded all of its building automation systems in what Valder describes as a common situation for public entities.

“We had a multitude of software, controls, and hardware programs out there for different buildings as a result of the public bidding process and procuring process,” says Valder.

Valder says building automation is “an IT solution to a mechanical world and it’s far behind the rest of the IT industry. If you explained building automation systems to somebody who was not in the HVAC or engineering industry, they would be astonished by how far behind it is technologically.

“It’s still come leaps and bounds in the last 10 years, but the biggest problem is the large divide among different manufacturers and trying to work with different makes of software. On one hand, we want to have open software that we can work on in-house and with multiple vendors and sometimes quality suffers when you go with open software versus some of the proprietary stuff.”

Through an energy savings project and contract, CPCC installed Niagara as a front-end system that integrates all of the diverse systems into one user interface, doing most of the daily tasks needed for monitoring, controlling, and scheduling.

That approach mostly deals with HVAC and, in a few buildings, the lighting.

Additionally, CPCC uses Abundant Power to provide monitoring-based commissioning that includes fault detection and diagnostics.

“Normally a person would sit at a computer screen and look around at all of our properties to try to find anomalies and issues where things aren’t working as they should,” points out Valder.

What Abundant Power does is use software and algorithms to look for anomalies in the building automation system in real time, he adds.

“It’s storing that data, and attracts faults through those algorithms and knows how long those faults have been occurring,” says Valder. “That doesn’t require a person to be constantly monitoring all of the information all of the time, because it’s impossible and a large use of time.”

That has revealed schedules that weren’t working as assumed, says Valder. It picks up on Variable Air Volume boxes that have hot water valves leaking. Abundant Power also picked up on economizers that were not working.

Through fault detection and diagnostics, “we decided we could reduce the overall demand of the building by doing some demand limiting programming with the chillers,” notes Valder.

Aside from energy savings, the services provided by Abundant Power are also useful for extending equipment life, he adds.

“It’s life-extending to have equipment operate as it should and not be overworked or have excessive starts and stops,” says Valder. A third value is the ability to maintain comfort, he adds.

Valder advises other building owners and operators to ask vendors for customer references and to not “just rely on demo sites. Don’t just stick with what you’ve got because that’s the vendor you’ve always worked with.

“Public entities have to do that but there are still ways you can stick with a limited number of vendors who can help you in terms of having a long term-relationship and making the work easier, but it can hurt you if you are left without another choice,” he adds.

“I encourage people to give diagnostics and monitoring-based commissioning a try if they haven’t yet,” says Valder. “It’s a cheaper, quicker version than doing in-depth, in-person retro-commissioning that can potentially have good savings and often catches a lot of problems early.”

Early Building Automation Systems (BAS) used compressed air carried via copper tubes from a controller device such as a thermostat to operate a damper or valve, notes John Browne, applications engineer, Continental Control Systems.

“Accuracy and maintenance were issues, so with the advent of the microprocessor in the 1970s, pneumatic controls were replaced by direct digital control (DDC) systems,” he adds.

DDC systems used electrical actuators to operate dampers and valves and were controlled over a communications network from a central computer. Modbus was one of the first protocols used and is still in use today, Browne points out.

Continental Control Systems’ WattNode power and energy meters are used to manage electrical use in buildings, manufacturing facilities, and water and waste plants.

Electrical submeters allow energy consumption to be reduced during peak times to avoid utility demand and time-of-use charges.

Submeters enable tenant billing and measure the cost of energy used to make products, and run industrial processes, says Browne.

When the 1980s ushered in the digital era, building control systems such as HVAC, lighting, elevator operation—just about anything that could be monitored—were brought on board, notes Tom Shircliff, co-founder and principal for Intelligent Buildings.

Intelligent Buildings provides smart building consulting and managed services for organizations in commercial, corporate, campus, and government real estate. Real estate is a sector that is catching up in building automation, company principals point out.

“They worked on a computer with an operating system, protocols, a network, and remote access and it also had a lot more universal control, so that’s when automation became possible,” he adds. “One of the limiting factors is that a lot of the communication protocols around these digital systems were proprietary so they could only talk to themselves and only be serviced by one company and it was siloed.”

The 1990s then brought middleware to building systems, enabling same system-types from different manufacturers to communicate with each other, as well as the different building systems such as lighting or HVAC to communicate with the building automation system.

Big data and analytics came along in the early 2000s, and the data from digital systems started getting extracted and analyzed.

Shircliff’s business partner and co-founder Rob Murchison points out that “since real estate is usually a decade or two behind the rest of the industries in adopting current-day IT, analytics and big data did eventually come along.”

Developments that have been ushered in are now optimizing performance.

Browne notes that insulation thickness, better windows, and sealing air leaks are perhaps the single largest efficiency improvements in buildings. Replacing incandescent lighting with LEDs not only saves electricity but also reduces air conditioning costs because LED lamps generate less heat, he adds.

Daylighting features such as windows and skylights—coupled with lighting controls—can reduce energy use and improve the working environment. Variable speed drives allow pump and fan motor speeds to be reduced to match the load, Browne points out.

Modern control systems, when turbo-charged by automated fault detection, are beginning to transform the facility management industry just like security cameras transformed the security industry, says McGarry.

“Facility managers can now manage more buildings in a smarter way,” he says. “Including custom algorithms in automated monitoring and data analytics is useful and provides added insight into building data. However, the data still requires human review.

“Targeted actions identified by automation and prioritized and vetted by an engineer will improve performance, energy efficiency, the health of the equipment, the comfort of the tenants, and the property as a whole.”

The simplification of access to building data and analytics on both desktop and mobile is helping building managers optimize performance by enabling them to become more proactive rather than reactive regarding maintenance and other building issues, notes Lavoie.

“With constant access to data on their building’s performance—including energy use, temperature, and equipment performance—facility personnel can better anticipate building needs, identifying problems before they impact building performance or waste time and money,” says Lavoie.

“Couple this with the emergence of the IoT in buildings, and technological advances are allowing facilities to move from simple data collection to business impact,” he adds.

Lucid—a data analytics company recently acquired by Acuity Brands—focuses on providing a central data platform for building operators. The company uses a variety of technologies to work with universities, municipalities, and large corporations, many of which may have dozens to hundreds of buildings.

There are buildings that have “every version and brand of building automation that you can imagine but it’s very difficult for them to have a centralized view of efficiency, cost, and sustainability metrics,” notes Vladi Shunturov, vice president of product solutions for Lucid. “The building platform helps to centralize all of that.”

In so doing, employees, occupants, and facility managers all work off of one normalized set of dashboard capabilities.

Lucid’s approach takes a broad view of data, encompassing multiple core data pillars on building automation, Shunturov says.

The company focuses on automating streams from utility billing data. Another focus is IWMS (integrated workplace management systems) that manage work order data, asset data, occupancy, building spaces, cost of maintenance—“pretty much everything that ends up being a cost center for a company,” he notes.

Shunturov concurs that IoT has paved the way for smart devices to communicate directly to the cloud without the need for the BMS to act as the intermediary for data.

Such devices are standalone with their own connectivity, resulting in lower costs, he says, noting that the submetering industry has mostly moved away to IoT meter-to-cloud solutions.

The next step in the evolutionary process comes through the lighting system, says Shunturov.

“A building may not have a building automation system, but it can have a lighting system. You’ve got power. You’ve got ubiquity everywhere,” he says. “The lighting systems are now looking to become the new backbone for sensing and data and effectively become what Cisco is to the local network in a building—the connectivity backbone.”

Case in point: early adopters include the retail giant Target, which conducted a large deployment of smart lighting technologies through Acuity, with energy-efficient LED fixtures and controls and Bluetooth chips embedded in LED lights to help shoppers navigate the store through indoor positioning systems using the company’s app.

Shunturov notes that “once the technology is sufficiently involved and the price gets to where it needs to go, that’s where we believe building automation is going to go because you’ve got wireless connectivity in every single room with lighting networks.”

The introduction of cloud technology also has brought significant advancements in building automation, which for the most part are on-premise solutions either in a single building or across a campus, notes Shunturov.

“While they are IT-enabled and in a local network, they’re really not designed to work with the cloud and not really very secure to be exposed to the cloud,” he says. “You see certain players begin to introduce cloud solutions. You’re seeing Honeywell with Tridium. United Technologies has partnered with us. They’ve created a very intelligent, easy-to-use, very secure integration between the BMS and the cloud so a single click can bring data into the cloud.”

ROI can be derived fairly soon, says Shunturov.

Case in point: “Stanford University has 600 buildings. They’ve got seven people in charge of managing the building systems and those seven people aren’t going to have the time in the day to manage the complexity associated with such a large, diverse portfolio,” he says.

“They’re using our analytics to scan all of these building systems. They can tell if a building’s energy intensity has increased, if the base load has changed, and examine the startup schedules to see if they have changed. It’s like a check-engine light where something used to work great and now it isn’t working the same way. You fix it.”

Shunturov cites a Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory statistic that average operational savings associated with using interval submeter data to identify poorly scheduled buildings and poorly managed building automation systems are 17%.

Organizations are starting to put together formal data strategies, says Shunturov.

“Data from building management systems is a strategic business asset they need to have a strategy around, and they are beginning to come up with a strategy of what KPIs would they look at, what level of data visibilities they need, and they’re beginning to hire their first data analysts who are in charge of identifying problematic systems and buildings so they can drive that ROI.”

Some building owners and operators have their own energy management teams to help deliver that ROI or may hire a third party to provide energy and sustainability management services, Shunturov says.

“If you have a lot of buildings but don’t have the team or know-how, instead of wasting resources and energy, third parties can come in and benchmark buildings so the owners and operators have a data strategy that evolves over time and uses data to improve assets over time and deliver a very proven ROI,” he adds.

Be it an in-house or outsourced energy management, system data centralization makes the scale cost-effective, Shunturov adds.

“We’re also seeing more analytics products come to market for building automation companies,” says Shunturov. “They’re not really software companies. Our view is that you’re going to continue to see the separation of hardware from software where software-only companies are going to build the best software and hardware companies will perfect the infrastructure, the services, the connectivity, and the on-boarding experience for adding more IoT devices.”

Case Studies

Advanced building automation technology is being adopted throughout the country to leverage its advantages.

Case in point: LinkedIn, which has a rapidly-growing real estate portfolio of more than 55 buildings and a global footprint, brought in Lucid to conduct a BuildingOS data visualization and analysis for its company. The ongoing project commenced in 2016, and it is expected to be completed in the year 2018.

The project’s goals included establishing energy efficiency, sustainability, and financial optimization. The project launched across 1.3 million square feet in 17 buildings.

Inherent challenges included bringing real-time data for LinkedIn’s new net-zero facility online before it was finished and occupied, as well as troubleshooting why its net-zero building was not meeting its efficiency design standards, then maintaining its net-zero status.

Other challenges included prioritizing investment in energy efficiency and conservation opportunities across LinkedIn’s portfolio, and engaging building occupants with energy data and sustainability.

The project yielded a number of successful outcomes, including managing portfolio-wide building resource data from nine different data sources in a single platform and identifying efficiency opportunities in building systems and operations, leading to new initiatives.

Other successful outcomes included the establishment of “superior greenhouse gas tracking,” water footprinting across LinkedIn’s portfolio, and improving the employee workplace experience through behavioral programs such as energy competitions and a public dashboard that shares sustainability metrics, green initiatives, and employee spotlights. In the meantime, the company is poised to achieve 100% renewable energy, building efficient workplaces and data centers, and operating sustainably.

As the company expands its worldwide presence, its management aims to create world-class environmentally responsible office spaces for its thousands of employees across the globe.

The LinkedIn team first integrated data from its new office in Sunnyvale, CA, into BuildingOS. The office building is the company’s first wholly-owned facility and is designed to be net zero.

To date, the LinkedIn team has integrated data from 38 locations into the BuildingOS platform. LinkedIn has two primary goals for the near future: to deploy more in-depth energy monitoring hardware throughout its portfolio and to enhance sustainability awareness and visibility to their other buildings across the globe via automated reporting, public dashboards, and energy competitions.

Another building automation project drawing attention is at Watson Clinic, a local network of general and specialized medical facilities in central Florida. In 2001, clinic operators enlisted Future Controls, a Florida-based HVAC specialist, to install Schneider Electric’s TAC I/NET system to manage the clinics’ building automation systems in an integrated solution for easy operation, reporting, monitoring, and ensured air quality and HVAC performance. Patient safety and satisfaction were primary concerns.

From that point, Watson made a commitment to keep working with Future Controls to continually upgrade its system for continuous improvement in more than a dozen buildings through renovations and new buildings.

Future Controls is a certified partner in Schneider Electric’s EcoXpert Partner Program, which trains and certifies channel partners on EcoStruxure, Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform.

EcoStruxure is designed to leverage advancements in IoT, mobility, sensing, cloud, analytics, and cybersecurity to connected products, edge control, apps, analytics, and services. It is designed to increase efficiency up to 30% and ensure optimal comfort for occupants, says Lavoie.

He adds that EcoStruxure for Buildings improves overall cost of ownership with easy access to analytics and reporting through a comprehensive smart building portfolio of offers that includes:

A range of smart, connected hardware devices ranging from valves, actuators, and controllers to circuit breakers, sensors, and meters

EcoStruxure Building Operation: building management software that integrates system and application data to make building operations easier to monitor, manage, and optimize

EcoStruxure Building Operation—Energy Expert: building management energy module that tracks power consumption, allocates billing costs, and conserves energy

Access Expert: a security solution that drives efficiencies by creating secure business environments unifying access control and intrusion detection

EcoStruxure Building Advisor, which continuously monitors building performance, proactively diagnoses issues, and provides actionable intelligence that helps improve occupant comfort while lowering energy and maintenance costs up to 30%

Throughout the years at Watson Clinic, upgrades have been performed on virtually every aspect of building controls, including Powerlink panels to control the lighting, power metering, chilled water controls, boiler systems, variable fan drives, surge protection, and monitoring of the clean room where Future Controls develops, logs, and archives data for the clinic.

Schneider Electric’s building automation solution monitors the humidity sensors, air handling units, and temperature sensors to precise tolerances in critical areas. It also documents the data for regulatory compliance.

Facilities director Gary Picklesimer notes that there are about 100 regulatory agencies with which Watson must comply and for which everything must be documented, adding that Schneider Electric’s integrated solution enables Watson Clinic to do that effectively.

In 2016, Watson Clinic embarked on a program of gradually transitioning from its legacy system, TAC I/NET, to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Operation solution. To date, Watson Clinic has derived up to 30% savings in energy and operations costs.

eze System, a company that operates in the industrial/commercial control and monitoring industry, provides solutions for remote access to all types of equipment in many industries, including refrigeration monitoring for such applications as commercial reefers, breweries, and vaccine storage; building efficiency with respect to LEED, HVAC optimization, and PV systems; water treatment in such applications as rainwater management, water treatment, wells, and dispensing systems; agricultural irrigation systems and plant health; and oil and gas in total well site monitoring and fracking equipment monitoring.

“When it comes to building automation, our system is typically used either on smaller facilities where a full-blown BMS system would be overkill—such as a gas station, convenience store, radio base station, or an electrical substation—or our system is used as a Facility Monitoring System (FMS) basically to supervise the results and performance of an existing BMS,” notes CEO Anders Rehnvall.

“The Continental Control Systems energy meters are our first choice when the application needs to monitor electrical power, and thanks to their flexible design there is usually little reason to look at other options,” he adds.

Rehnvall notes that the major trend in BMS/FMS systems is the consolidation of sites and transformation from reactive to active business models.

“Systems used to be local to the site, controlled by an onsite CPU computer, while more systems today are accessible remotely, managed from the cloud,” he adds. “This allows for better data analytics, more efficient control, and eventually the possibility for predictive maintenance.

“Looking even further ahead, it will transform the service companies’ business model from reactive repairs—sending personnel when a customer calls about a breakdown—to selling a service to deliver good indoor climate.”

Security

With technology taking an increasing role in building automation comes security concerns.

The increasing numbers of touchpoints involved in building automation mean more cyber security vulnerabilities, notes Lavoie.

In order to prevent against any possible attacks, BAS implementers should use multi-layered solutions designed for the platform upon which they are building, be it the cloud or otherwise, he says.

“These multi-layered solutions, with SSL and TSL encryption, can protect communications between a company’s controllers, workstations, and mobile devices,” points out Lavoie. “Truly secure solutions also necessitate two-factor authentication, which helps to ensure access to only intended users.”

“If you look at the BMS, it’s a system for the system-level user, the building engineer,” says Shunturov. “But there are so many more users who need access to some level of data from the building systems—they want a report, they want to change settings.

“Because of that, you’re accessing an all-premise system creating vulnerabilities in your security infrastructure to give people access rather than saying, ‘Hold on, let’s get the data or the control capabilities to more people who want to have access to it, put it in the cloud so you can democratize who can leverage the building technology, and we can manage security at that level much better,” he adds.

IoT hacks happen when someone has created a remote desktop account to the BMS and someone else gets into it and from that computer gets into other computers in the network, notes Shunturov.

“Having cloud capabilities for multiple users across buildings in a portfolio is going to really improve IoT security in buildings,” he says.

Cybersecurity concerns started to arise about eight years ago “because all of these millions of control systems had been connected to the internet by people who don’t know IT, much less cybersecurity,” says Shircliff.

“In our business, that’s most of the new calls we’re getting now, whether it’s because of analytics or integration, or centralized real estate operation centers, or just general exposure, particularly for large portfolios.”

Cyber scares have slowed down progression and innovation because when building owners and operators started contemplating automation, integration, and analytics, “it made them aware of the connectivity issues with their controls systems and resulting cybersecurity exposure, and they realized that nobody is even in charge of that,” says Shircliff.

Technology has changed faster than a traditional real estate support system has changed through architects, engineers, general contractors, controls contractors, property managers, and facility managers, he notes.

“Because the technology changed faster than they did, that has left a chasm between what people actually have in their building, how they were designed, and how they’re maintained,” points out Murchison.

IT that affects such aspects as credit card information, emails, and human resources records is typically the first thought that comes to mind with respect to cybersecurity, he adds.

But when it comes to building controls cybersecurity, while there are some IT aspects to it, it’s really operational technology (OT) security that is the focus, notes Murchison.

“It would be one thing to say that all of my buildings are accessed through a VPN and they have a firewall and all of these cool things—that’s good because most people don’t even have that,” he says.

“But that doesn’t say anything about what’s going on inside of the control system, like did somebody set up too many administrative users, did somebody take all of the passwords off, is the software version up to date? Those things happen at the OT level.”

Shircliff says that while Intelligent Buildings’ customers have more than 2 billion square feet of real estate, “I can tell you that most people in the industry are doing almost nothing about building systems cybersecurity. The ones that are have done some IT things, but they don’t have any process, procedure, scanning, or scrutiny of the OT systems themselves.”

Shircliff gives an example of how something can go wrong in this case.

“First of all, there can be some life safety issues,” he says, saying components such as HVAC, lighting, and elevators can be compromised.

Equipment could be damaged. “If someone put some malware into a chiller and let it run all night long every night for years, that can cause all sorts of problems. The most important thing in commercial real estate is productivity,” he says. “If somebody ransomwared your HVAC and locked it up until you pay the bitcoin and you can’t occupy an office building or a state legislature or a hospital…there’s a productivity issue there.”

Network hopping is another issue.

“If you are ahead of the pack and have put your control systems on your corporate network but you haven’t secured things in the OT world, they can get into your HVAC and then into your corporate network,” says Murchison.

“Any of these scenarios can do some real brand damage. If you’re a bank and somebody ransomwared your HVAC in one little branch, nobody got hurt. But if it hits the news and the viewer is thinking that bank is closed today because somebody hacked the HVAC, they’re also thinking about the safety of their money. You now have a reputation problem.”

Phishing is another way to get attacked. Intelligent Buildings helps clients with a comprehensive approach, from assessment to a strategy to ongoing protection.

The assessment phase includes phishing tests specifically tailored for facility management staff. An email may go out looking like it comes from a well-known building controls or lighting manufacturing company.

“The phishing lets a lot of hacking in and immediately the ones who fall for the tests are taken right into training and we give those statistics to the owners,” says Shircliff.

Herein lies the challenge, notes Shircliff: “If you’ve got dozens or hundreds of buildings, you’ve got different contractors and property managers all over the place. Our recommendation to the industry is this is an owner issue.

“You’ve got to have the policy and the requirements for the property management company and the contractors because they come and go and now you’re into an issue where this is a portfolio-wide strategy. Owners need to come up with a strategy and start taking it seriously, because there is true organizational risk there.”

Shunturov predicts that over the next three years, there will be more cloud-based building operation related to data, controls, or integration from a range of different companies in the control space.

“Everyone needs to have a product strategy,” he adds. “Some do have products and others are playing catch-up.”