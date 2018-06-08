Keltech

Bradley Corp.’s Keltech Tankless Water Heaters deliver instantaneous ANSI-required tepid water to emergency safety showers and eye/face washes. Drawing energy only when needed, these tankless water heaters are highly efficient and precise in supplying tepid water at a second’s notice even in extreme work environments. Installation is easy since only one electrical connection and a cold water line are needed, saving labor time and costs.

Designed for long-lasting performance, all models are precision-engineered with materials, such as copper tubing and robust brass castings, exceeding the standards of any application—even globally.

www.bradleycorp.com

Fluke

The measurement, understanding, and reporting of power quality in distribution systems requires capturing large amounts of data and then spending hours to analyze and report. With powerful software that automates setup, analysis, and reporting, the Fluke 1740 Series Power Quality Loggers simplify the collecting and reporting of critical utility power quality trends.

The compact Fluke 1740 Series Power Quality Loggers are used for studying and monitoring utility power quality and demand to industry standards. They offer advanced data aggregation and analysis that saves time, reduces manpower, and eliminates errors associated with traditional data collection and reporting.

www.fluke.com

LogicBeach

The IntelliLogger is a rugged, standalone instrument for test- and long-term monitoring of remote assets including distributed generation equipment such as landfill gas-fueled generators, gensets, Co-Gen plants, photovoltaics, and more. Temperature, power, flow, humidity, rpm, Modbus, and more connect directly for simple field installation with LAN or cell modem connectivity for remote access.

With the intuitive and powerful HyperWare-II icon-based software, users quickly implement data acquisition, alarming, and reporting via email and FTP. If network connected, the IntelliLogger integral web page server supports status viewing and remote control with your browser.

Options include additional I/O, weatherproof housings, and more.

www.logicbeach.com

Aeroseal

In 2011, Aeroseal announced its first aerosol-based duct sealing system, and the building industry hasn’t been the same since. In 2017, the company advanced the technology, making it the only viable, demolition-free means of effectively sealing leaky ventilation shafts and hard-to-access ductwork in both new and existing buildings. From the MetLife Building in Manhattan to the newly constructed Arzanah Medical Complex in Abu Dhabi, Aeroseal has been a building project saver, providing a fast, highly effective method for finding and sealing leaks throughout a building’s entire duct system. When a job is done, the computer-controlled system generates a report of results.

www.aeroseal.com

Shannon

The reusable Shannon Heat Shield is a thin-wall solution protecting workers from hot surfaces, saving energy, and cutting heat loss by 75%. Shannon’s CAD- and CNC-produced designs exactly fit steam traps, manifolds, and more. Shannon’s specification standards meet every condition; its design library includes Armstrong, Spirax Sarco, and more. Once installed, workers can easily remove the Heat Shield, service an application, and reuse it because every shield includes a Velcro fastener, grommet for testing, and ID tag for asset management. Send us your steam trap survey or questions and we’ll show you how to save energy and boost safety.

www.blanket-insulation.com

Daikin Applied

With 40% of your building’s energy expenses tied to HVAC operations, building owners and managers need better visibility to their HVAC unit performance. Daikin’s Intelligent Equipment connects directly to your HVAC unit to monitor energy consumption at the equipment level for deeper, more accurate performance measurement. For less than it costs to run your smartphone, Intelligent Equipment provides direct access to 150 data points on rooftop units and 350 data points on air-cooled chillers, all in real time. No other solution gives you the freedom and control to monitor and manage your equipment as deeply, freely, accurately, and efficiently.

www.daikinapplied.com