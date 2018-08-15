Hydrogenics

Reliable power is essential to every business operation. That’s why companies are increasingly choosing Hydrogenics for critical backup and on-demand power needs.

Hydrogenics’ proven low pressure Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack architecture is at the core of our HyPM Power Module, designed to deliver superior performance, durability, and reliability. Our HyPM Power Modules are in numerous applications around the world with customers from financial and government institutions to internet service providers and data centers.

Hydrogenics’ fuel cell power solutions help companies reduce operating costs, improve network reliability, and lower their overall environmental impact.

Hubbell

The PowerHUBB platform is a combination of software and controls, luminaires and infrastructure. It uses intelligent sensors, intuitive user interfaces, and scalable PoE technology to bring it all together. A POE node acts as an intelligent lighting hub by receiving power and data from the network switch. This is then passed along downstream to daisy-chained device nodes. As light fixtures and devices are connected to the network, the node will automatically discover and report those devices back to the system for easy plug-and-play functionality.

Caterpillar

The new Cat G3512H generator set is the third of the H-Series available for operation on natural gas. It is offered at 1500 kWe power output at 50 Hz and 60 Hz for use in facilities such as hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants, and greenhouses as well as in distributed generation power plants by electric utilities.

The G3512H features improved electrical efficiency and decreased maintenance and oil consumption. The new model facilitates maximum performance on pipeline natural gas. The major overhaul period is 80,000 hours with an in-frame maintenance interval at 40,000 hours.

Shannon Enterprises

The reusable Shannon Heat Shield is a thin-wall solution protecting workers from hot surfaces, saving energy, and cutting heat loss by 75%. Shannon’s CAD- and CNC-produced designs exactly fit steam traps, manifolds, and more. Shannon’s specification standards meet every condition; its design library includes Armstrong, Spirax Sarco, and more. Once installed, workers can easily remove the Heat Shield, service an application, and reuse it because every shield includes a Velcro fastener, grommet for testing, and ID tag for asset management. Send us your steam trap survey or questions and we’ll show you how to save energy and boost safety.

Bradford White

Bradford White’s AeroTherm water heaters utilize advanced heat pump technology in combination with traditional electric elements to deliver a much higher efficiency than standard electric water heaters. For plumbing professionals, the AeroTherm Series features will save time, energy, and money. They are ENERGY STAR-qualified, with a uniform energy factor rating of 3.24 for the 50-gallon model. They come with four operation modes: heat pump, hybrid, electric, and vacation. The AeroTherm uses existing water and electrical connections. Bradford White offers an optional duct kit available for adapting to confined space conditions, and a 10-year warranty. Bradford White’s AeroTherm is manufactured in Middleville, MI, and built to be the best.

TECOGEN

Tecogen has an industry-leading reputation for delivering quality, technically superior products. The InVerde 100e+ offers 100 kW of high-quality power and free heat that can be used in your building. The INV-100e+ offers these state-of-the-art features and benefits: 33% electrical efficiency, backup power with grid-independent operation, rapid blackstart for Type 10 emergency power supply systems, superior part load performance with turndown to 10% load, low emissions (NOx/CO are SACAQMD-compliant and NJDEP-exempt), inverter-based (for streamlined utility interconnection), and microgrid-compatible with licensed CERTS power balancing control software.

ComAp

The InteliGen 200 joins the InteliLite and InteliNano NT product ranges to ensure ComAp has a control solution for any industrial generator application.

LogicBeach

The IntelliLogger is a rugged, standalone instrument for test- and long-term monitoring of remote assets including distributed generation equipment such as landfill gas-fueled generators, gensets, Co-Gen plants, photovoltaics, and more. Temperature, power, flow, humidity, rpm, Modbus, and more connect directly for simple field installation with LAN or cell modem connectivity for remote access.

With the intuitive and powerful HyperWare-II icon-based software, users quickly implement data acquisition, alarming, and reporting via email and FTP. If network connected, the IntelliLogger integral web page server supports status viewing and remote control with your browser.

Options include additional I/O, weatherproof housings, and more.

Robinson Custom Enclosures

Robinson Custom Enclosures has the unique ability to provide their customers with comprehensive turnkey solutions for even the most complex structural and acoustic projects or specifications. They handle all facets of the project in-house, from mechanical and electrical engineering to fabrication and packaging, which controls quality, lead times, and your bottom-line. No project is too big or too complex. Robinson is your single-source solution.

Dent Instruments

The PowerScout 48 HD Multi-Circuit Power Submeter is designed to monitor any combination of up to 48 single-phase or 16 three-phase electrical loads with a single meter. It will help you lower installation and commissioning costs while providing revenue-grade, ANSI 12.20-2010 Class 0.2 accuracy in a wide variety of large building environments including data centers, hospitals, campuses, retail centers, and industrial complexes that include services up to 600V/4000A. With Modbus & BACnet standard, the meter offers all-in-one field flexibility by combining many essential industry-standard features into a single device, making it an indispensable tool in nearly any permanent submetering application.

