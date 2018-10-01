Connected Development

Progress is impossible without change, and while nearly every aspect of our lives has been transformed by digital technologies, uncharted waters and opportunities still remain to transform our world for the better. Digitalization in building design and operation lags behind other industries that have readily made way for these changes, but the types of modifications needed in this scenario are not linear. It’s not enough to use digital technologies to complete tasks faster or more efficiently, but instead use them to rebuild infrastructure and fundamentally change the industry. A connected buildings approach supports a modernized infrastructure with integrated, next-generation technologies to meet the needs of our growing population, as well as promise greater efficiencies, lowered costs, and increased conveniences.

Pioneers in digitalizing the building technologies industry are committed to modernizing infrastructure and making changes that support not only maximizing efficiencies, but also increasing safety, minimizing waste, and leveraging the evolution of the connected environment to advance and digitally transform communities. Recognizing that buildings are generating more data than ever is the first step. Taking this information, analyzing it, and using it to better direct and manage building performance will enable a sustainable path to support the needs of building occupants, as well as achieve efficiency goals, and enhance the prominence of smart, connected buildings. Industry leadership reported that 44% of building organizations had adopted digital technology in 2016, and that number is expected to reach 70% by 2019. Construction technology firms have also garnered $10 billion in funding since 2011 (Blanco, Mullin, and Sridhar 2017).

October 8-10th . Secure Your Spot Today! Join us at the Leading Gathering of Distributed Generation and Microgrid Professionals at the 6th Annual HOMER International Microgrid Conference in San Diego,

Maintenance Approach Makes a Difference

Clearly supported by industry leaders, digitalization in building technologies will redefine the way society plans, designs, and builds.

Failing to invest in smart building technologies will come with a hefty cost. It comes down to a choice between a building that is a drag on the organization and one that further enables its mission.

Add Distributed Energy Weekly to your Newsletter Preferences and keep up with the latest articles on distributed power, fuel cells, HVAC options, solar, smart energy systems, and LED lighting retrofits.

The majority of facilities engineers tend to take one of two approaches to building system maintenance. They either rely on the manufacturer’s recommendations and guidelines for maintaining building equipment and systems, having repairs made at pre-defined intervals, or they fix the equipment when it breaks. Both approaches can prove costly, although scheduled maintenance has long been the standard approach to keeping systems up and running and preventing downtime as much as possible. However, using this preventive approach to maintenance provides no visibility into actual usage, wear and tear on the equipment, or how the equipment’s age has an impact on maintenance and service requirements. In addition, adhering to a calendar-driven approach can also diminish building performance and add additional risk to the business because of the unpredictability of when issues may occur.

In today’s world where the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled these systems to be remotely monitored and generate data, engineers can use this connectivity and data to develop insights to help them prioritize maintenance activities instead of always being reactive. With the addition of system-generated data, engineers will better understand the actual usage of their systems and maintenance needs vis-a-vis the manufacturer’s recommendation for service. Predictive maintenance modeling can help facilities engineers better manage their workflows. Studies have shown that predictive maintenance programs supported by digital technologies can increase employee productivity by 20 to 25% and can lead to 70 to 75% fewer equipment breakdowns. Additionally, facilities that have adopted such a maintenance program experience greater than 95% equipment availability and spend less than 10% of their time on emergency projects (Sullivan et al. 2010).

Maximizing Building Performance

In a digitalized building management environment, building systems are connected for fully integrated building management. Building operators can monitor and control lighting and HVAC, fire systems, and safety and security systems. Cloud-based applications analyze performance data so building operators can prioritize, based on predictive information, when things need to be changed or serviced within the various building systems they are managing. Operators can also remotely access a building system application to get a real-time view of the same system in operation. These insights can prove to be huge money and time savers.

Connectivity will become even more important in our industry in the years ahead, which is intimately connected with customer expectations for instant, round-the-clock access to application-based, easy-to-use information, and sophisticated mobile computing. Industry experts are tracking how integrating building systems with advanced analytics software is helping customers progress through their journey of building performance analytics.

For example, a large, US-based financial company was recently able to become an innovative leader in managing real estate by analyzing data derived from its newly connected 22,000 data points that spanned 22 buildings. Data from across the enterprise was gathered, interpreted, and analyzed through a National Operations Center using an energy management analytics platform. Applying rules-based analytics helped identify inefficient HVAC operations, which contributed to a 50% reduction of rooftop units’ usage and consequently, a $1,000 per day energy savings. In addition, implementing corrected procedures for building overrides further reduced unnecessary building usage, resulting in additional energy usage and cost reductions. Data analytics has given the company a greater sense of energy efficiency and better insight into its buildings’ performance, which has allowed for enhanced decision-making.

Similarly, a nationwide retailer focused on sustainability used a predictive approach to reduce its carbon footprint by an additional 29,000 metric tons at its 1,500 stores. That’s the equivalent of removing 6,100 cars from the road or providing electricity for 4,000 homes! It did so by centralizing data, translating it into actionable information, and using it to proactively enhance stores that are energy outliers. An energy management system helps monitor and control key energy-consuming devices such as HVAC units, indoor lighting, store signage, and temperature sensors. A cloud-based data analytics platform provides the retailer with enterprise-level dashboards, KPIs, and outlier reporting to quickly pinpoint and resolve issues that could negatively affect energy consumption or customer comfort. This centralized analysis and decision-making have allowed the retailer to proactively identify and correct inefficient locations and drive continuous improvement across its stores.

Getting Started

At the highest levels, it’s easy to consider that digital technology can create grandiose changes in building design and management, but realistically speaking, where should a facilities engineer begin? Experts recommend starting with the end in mind. Use the power of data to transform a building into a dynamic asset. Clearly defined business objectives and key performance indicators will create the map needed to reach the end state.

Secondly, begin to plan and implement an infrastructure that connects to a variety of building systems and collects data from each one. Next, look to implement an analysis platform that can centralize and organize data to generate meaningful reports and actionable insights. Lastly, create an overarching system to continuously enhance performance and take regular action, intelligently leveraging the data from each building.

An intelligent infrastructure based on centralized analytics and reporting can be adaptable based on future needs as well. This will drive productivity and enable a new approach to system maintenance, allowing for better long-term management of operating costs. Intelligent buildings have shown reductions in energy, spatial management, and maintenance costs up to 30% (Gartner 2015).

Already Here

Building optimization is a clear winner with respect to digitalization. When it comes to building technology, tomorrow is closer than we think. Digitalization combined with an intelligent infrastructure can create perfect places to live and work in our communities. This year, there will be more connected devices than people alive, with an estimated 25 billion connected devices by 2020 (Bauer, Patel, and Veira 2014). Taking advantage of buildings’ data-rich environments can help organizations control and monitor buildings with a single connected platform that enables system-wide decision making, execution, and optimization, unlocking the power of commercial building data to make changes that effectively optimize energy costs, comfort levels, and productivity.

The ultimate goal is for customers to eventually reach a systems balanced approach that will result in autonomous buildings. With autonomous buildings, customers will be able to not only reduce energy consumption, downtime, and staff levels, but also provide service on demand and rules-based performance management. DE

Richard Dasugo, Jr., is the digitalization portfolio director for Siemens’ Building Technologies Division in Austin, TX.

References:

Blanco, J.L., A. Mullin, K. Pandya, & M. Sridhar, “The New Age of Engineering & Construction Technology,” McKinsey & Company, Capital Projects & Infrastructure, July 2017.

Bauer, H., M. Patel, and J. Veira, “The Internet of Things: Sizing up the opportunity,” McKinsey & Company, Semiconductors, December 2014.

Gartner. “Gartner Says Smart Cities Will Use 1.6 Billion Connected Things in 2016.” www.gartner.com, December 7, 2015.

Sullivan, G.P., R. Pugh, A.P. Melendez, and W.D. Hunt, “Operations & Maintenance Best Practices: A Guide to Achieving Operational Efficiency,” Federal Energy Management Program, U.S. Department of Energy, August 2010.