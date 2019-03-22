Williams Form
Williams Grade 150 KSI All-Thread Bars, Grade 75 All-Thread Bars, Geo-Drill Injection Anchors, and 270 KSI low relaxation strand have been successfully used as prestressed ground anchors for a wide variety of civil engineering applications. Bonded deep into the ground using cementitious grout, these anchors transfer necessary forces to prevent walls from overturning, water tanks from uplifting, towers from uplifting, dams from rotating, and to resist other naturally or phenomenally occurring forces applied to structures.
www.williamsform.com
FINN Corporation
T330/400 Super HydroSeeder—More horsepower with high-efficiency hydraulic system. The T330/400 Super HydroSeeder is a Tier 4 Final high-horsepower package that is specially designed and fitted to FINN’s largest, most robust HydroSeeder models, ranging from the 3,000- to 4,000-gallon tank sizes. The T330/400 Super is FINN’s answer to contractors wanting more power, more speed, and more HydroSeeder to conquer the tougher jobs and harder-to-reach areas and wanting to pull ahead of the competition.
www.finn.com
TYPAR
TYPAR geosynthetics, developed through 40 years engineering and construction experience,
provide a trusted range of geotextile, geocell, and porous paving solutions, made in the US, for erosion control, slope reinforcement, grass and soil stabilization, drainage, filtration, and separation. TYPAR is a brand of Berry Global, a Fortune 500 company. With net sales of $7.1 billion in fiscal 2017, Berry Global is also the world’s leading producer of engineered nonwoven fabrics.
www.typargeosynthetics.com
Silt Sock
Manufactures a variety of products for controlling erosion and sediment. This line includes tube-based products known as silt socks, filter socks, or sediment socks. This product features fabric filled with compost, wood chips, or other organic filtering material to help keep soil in place by reducing stormwater runoff and trapping sediment. In addition to the finished product, the company also supplies fabric and equipment to produce socks. This process minimizes expense of transporting a ready-to-install sock.
www.siltsock.net
Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics
Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics’ civil nonwoven fabrics are produced using the latest technology in geotextile manufacturing. Comprised of high-strength polypropylene fiber, Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics’ complete line of needle punched nonwovens provides superior performance in applications of filtration, separation, drainage, and erosion protection.
www.winfabusa.com
Spilldam Environmental Inc.
SILTDAM turbidity barriers are designed to prevent the migration of silt and turbidity from exiting the work area. Typical uses include dredging, shoreline revetments, sheet pile wall or pile driving, aquatic weed control/harvesting, and marine construction or remediation activities. SILTDAM turbidity barriers are designed to accommodate a variety of wind, sea, and current conditions. Our standard barriers offer the additional benefit of debris and oil containment at the water line with the use of PVC oil boom fabric around the flotation compartment. The flotation compartment is completely heat-sealed; each flotation element is additionally heat-sealed on each end to create a completely watertight compartment and prevent the floats from shifting.
www.spilldam.com
Express Blower
Express Blower has received Tier 4 Final certification per EPA/EU/CARB standards on its self-contained machines, which include models TM-45MD, TM-45HD, TM-70MD, TM-70HD, and the compact SKHD. The John Deere PowerTech PSS 6.8L engine powers the MD (Medium Duty) models, while the HD (Heavy Duty) machines use the John Deere PowerTech PSS 9.0L engine. Other improvements to the Tier 4 Final machines include a simplified control system and an enhanced hydraulic control system. Blower power remains unchanged or improved on all models.
www.expressblower.com
PLASTIC SOLUTIONS
Plastic Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 with the vision to supply structural plastic trash racks to the stormwater management industry. Since then, a significant amount of research and development has gone into product testing—including load testing, UV resistance, flammability, resin additives, and water flow restriction requirements—all with excellent results. Today, Plastic Solutions supplies high-quality, industry-leading trash racks and also sells HDPE pipe, HDPE fittings, ChamberMaxx pipe, PVC pipe, plastic catch and drain basins, and plastic sheet goods. Plastic Solutions has certified shop and field welders to ensure all requirements are met.
www.plastic-solution.com
Bowie Industries Inc.
Since Bowie Industries has a full manufacturing facility, full turnkey solutions can be provided. Sheet metal operations, welding, painting, and assembly are all done in-house. Custom mountings on customers’ trucks with integrated tool boxes can be done onsite for a complete turnkey finished product. From our smallest units to the largest truck-mounted units, all significant operations are done internally; therefore, there is no reliance on subcontractors. Quality has always been a goal of Bowie Industries and there is no better way to control quality than to do it yourself.
www.bowieindustries.com
Soil Retention Products Inc.
Soil Retention Products Inc., the leading provider of plantable concrete systems, just launched its newest product, Drivable Turf, a pre-cut artificial turf solution that fits to Soil Retention’s permeable, flexible concrete pavement system, Drivable Grass. Drivable Turf comes in 4- by 4-foot sections and fits perfectly into the void spaces of Drivable Grass. The pre-cut artificial turf is easily installed in combination with Drivable Grass without the need to measure, cut, and space.
Drivable Turf is a win-win for contractors looking to reduce hours and labor costs yet still provide a low-maintenance greenscape solution for customers wanting a permeable pavement system for their walkways, pathways, driveways, and more.
www.soilretention.com/drivable-grass/do-it-yourself/where-to-buy
L & M Supply Company
For over three decades, industry professionals have turned to L & M Supply. With locations nationwide, L & M Supply is the nation’s largest manufacturer and distributor of quality geotextile fabrics, silt fence, metal t-post, wood oak stakes, weed control fabrics, and erosion control blankets and wattles. To learn more, visit:
www.landmsupplyco.com
Siteworx
Fecon introduces the APEX XA1200. It has a tank capacity of 1,200 gallons; two powerful, variable speed, hydraulically driven agitators; and a Vortex slurry pump that discharges a wide variety of materials without modifications to the pump or adjusting the mixing instructions of mulch manufacturers, and allows maximum emptying of the slurry tank. Designed to maximize productivity and profitability, it is ideal for hydroseeding and environmental spray applications such as alternative daily cover or final cover on landfills, mine reclamation, and seeding of roadsides, airports, pipelines, golf courses, agriculture sites, oil and gas fields, wind farms, and many other projects.
www.apexseeder.com
SOX Erosion Solutions
SOXFENCE Silt/Sediment Barrier is the superior choice for protective project fencing that reduces water encroachment, retains sediments, and serves as a containment barrier. Unlike other project fencing, installers do not need to dig a trench to install; the patented design eliminates this labor task. SOXFENCE requires less staking due to its special design, and yet has more strength and durability. Our fencing comes in natural colors, is reusable, and requires less maintenance than traditional project fencing, which contributes to overall lower cost.
www.soxerosion.com
The Reinforced Earth Company
A simple construction sequence and efficient design allows InspirArch to accommodate the most straightforward or complex medium span bridge configurations. The composite arch bridge system, originally known as Bridge-in-a-Backpack, is a fully engineered bridge consisting of lightweight fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) tubes and decking, cast-in-place concrete footings, and MSE walls. With 10 years of R&D and numerous structures in service, the system has been recognized for its innovation as a low-cost and high-performance solution for the needs of our transportation infrastructure.
www.reinforcedearth.com/products/225
Mat Inc.
The Guard Line of erosion control products provides three premium choices when choosing a fiber reinforced matrix, bonded fiber matrix, or stabilized mulch matrix. All three products ensure soil protection while providing rapid seed germination over all types of terrains. Long-term protection or functional longevity has reached 12–24 months from the flexible erosion control blanket that is created from each product. Each Guard product has a history of proven success within the erosion control industry, and all are derived from the original BFM, Soil Guard. The Guard Line guarantees performance on slopes ranging from 6:1 to 1:1; product choice is based on slope gradient or project specification.
www.matinc.biz
HydroStraw
HydroStraw LLC Manufacturing introduces a new line of hydroseeding equipment. Call today to learn more about the HS-550 X3, HS-900X3, and HS1200-X3 innovative hydroseeding equipment solutions.
www.hydrostraw.com
J.W. Faircloth & Son Inc.
The Faircloth Skimmer surface drain floats on the surface of the sediment basin as it fills and drains, releasing the cleanest water near the surface instead of draining muddy water from the bottom of the basin as conventional outlets do. The skimmer drains the basin slowly over several days at a constant rate to maximize settling. The adjustable orifice regulates the filling and drawdown of the basin and improves efficiency. Check out our website listed below for additional information including cut sheets, a sizing template, detailed installation instructions, and pictures.
www.fairclothskimmer.com
Ernst Seeds
At Ernst Conservation Seeds, we grow, process, and sell hundreds of species of native and naturalized seeds and live plant materials for ecological restoration, sustainable landscaping, reclamation, wetlands, and natural resources conservation. Native plants are vitally important to ecological restoration and are increasingly seen as the best choice for use in almost every scenario. Our native seeds are produced from species that are considered the most significant foundation of an effective native restoration or reclamation project. Our steadfast commitment to understanding our customers’ needs has been at the heart of our mission for over 50 years.
www.ernstseed.com