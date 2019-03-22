Williams Form

Williams Grade 150 KSI All-Thread Bars, Grade 75 All-Thread Bars, Geo-Drill Injection Anchors, and 270 KSI low relaxation strand have been successfully used as prestressed ground anchors for a wide variety of civil engineering applications. Bonded deep into the ground using cementitious grout, these anchors transfer necessary forces to prevent walls from overturning, water tanks from uplifting, towers from uplifting, dams from rotating, and to resist other naturally or phenomenally occurring forces applied to structures.

www.williamsform.com

FINN Corporation

T330/400 Super HydroSeeder—More horsepower with high-efficiency hydraulic system. The T330/400 Super HydroSeeder is a Tier 4 Final high-horsepower package that is specially designed and fitted to FINN’s largest, most robust HydroSeeder models, ranging from the 3,000- to 4,000-gallon tank sizes. The T330/400 Super is FINN’s answer to contractors wanting more power, more speed, and more HydroSeeder to conquer the tougher jobs and harder-to-reach areas and wanting to pull ahead of the competition.

www.finn.com

TYPAR

TYPAR geosynthetics, developed through 40 years engineering and construction experience,

provide a trusted range of geotextile, geocell, and porous paving solutions, made in the US, for erosion control, slope reinforcement, grass and soil stabilization, drainage, filtration, and separation. TYPAR is a brand of Berry Global, a Fortune 500 company. With net sales of $7.1 billion in fiscal 2017, Berry Global is also the world’s leading producer of engineered nonwoven fabrics.

www.typargeosynthetics.com

Silt Sock

Manufactures a variety of products for controlling erosion and sediment. This line includes tube-based products known as silt socks, filter socks, or sediment socks. This product features fabric filled with compost, wood chips, or other organic filtering material to help keep soil in place by reducing stormwater runoff and trapping sediment. In addition to the finished product, the company also supplies fabric and equipment to produce socks. This process minimizes expense of transporting a ready-to-install sock.

www.siltsock.net

Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics

Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics’ civil nonwoven fabrics are produced using the latest technology in geotextile manufacturing. Comprised of high-strength polypropylene fiber, Willacoochee Industrial Fabrics’ complete line of needle punched nonwovens provides superior performance in applications of filtration, separation, drainage, and erosion protection.

www.winfabusa.com

Spilldam Environmental Inc.

SILTDAM turbidity barriers are designed to prevent the migration of silt and turbidity from exiting the work area. Typical uses include dredging, shoreline revetments, sheet pile wall or pile driving, aquatic weed control/harvesting, and marine construction or remediation activities. SILTDAM turbidity barriers are designed to accommodate a variety of wind, sea, and current conditions. Our standard barriers offer the additional benefit of debris and oil containment at the water line with the use of PVC oil boom fabric around the flotation compartment. The flotation compartment is completely heat-sealed; each flotation element is additionally heat-sealed on each end to create a completely watertight compartment and prevent the floats from shifting.

www.spilldam.com

Express Blower

Express Blower has received Tier 4 Final certification per EPA/EU/CARB standards on its self-contained machines, which include models TM-45MD, TM-45HD, TM-70MD, TM-70HD, and the compact SKHD. The John Deere PowerTech PSS 6.8L engine powers the MD (Medium Duty) models, while the HD (Heavy Duty) machines use the John Deere PowerTech PSS 9.0L engine. Other improvements to the Tier 4 Final machines include a simplified control system and an enhanced hydraulic control system. Blower power remains unchanged or improved on all models.

www.expressblower.com

PLASTIC SOLUTIONS

Plastic Solutions Inc. was founded in 1997 with the vision to supply structural plastic trash racks to the stormwater management industry. Since then, a significant amount of research and development has gone into product testing—including load testing, UV resistance, flammability, resin additives, and water flow restriction requirements—all with excellent results. Today, Plastic Solutions supplies high-quality, industry-leading trash racks and also sells HDPE pipe, HDPE fittings, ChamberMaxx pipe, PVC pipe, plastic catch and drain basins, and plastic sheet goods. Plastic Solutions has certified shop and field welders to ensure all requirements are met.

www.plastic-solution.com

Bowie Industries Inc.

Since Bowie Industries has a full manufacturing facility, full turnkey solutions can be provided. Sheet metal operations, welding, painting, and assembly are all done in-house. Custom mountings on customers’ trucks with integrated tool boxes can be done onsite for a complete turnkey finished product. From our smallest units to the largest truck-mounted units, all significant operations are done internally; therefore, there is no reliance on subcontractors. Quality has always been a goal of Bowie Industries and there is no better way to control quality than to do it yourself.

www.bowieindustries.com