Harnessing Collective Intelligence for Waste Collections
The success or failure of your waste collections service, like many businesses, relies on the execution.
• 01/05/2018 • Edit
Dear Waste Professional,
How efficient could your drivers become if they were able to harness the knowledge of all of the drivers who ran that route before them? They would know the course, bin locations, and traffic patterns from experience.
Now imagine those knowledgeable drivers also having enhanced data alerting them to traffic incidents happening in real time and warnings specifically for commercial vehicles.
When you read “Harnessing Collective Intelligence“ you will:
- Discover how updated commercial vehicle maps keep drivers and vehicles safe
- Learn how to build collective memory between drivers, coworkers, and dispatch
- Understand how giving drivers turn-by-turn direction through their routes results in improved safety and efficiency
If any of these questions intrigue you—or if there’s anything about route optimization you think you still have to learn—download this report now.
Yours truly,
Forester Media
Publisher, MSW Management
need pricing ASAP