DOUBLE COIN TIRES

With over 80 radial OTR SKUs available in North America, Double Coin has the OTR tire that will help your business to maximize performance and reduce its cost per hour. We are proud that Double Coin tires are being used at some of the leading equipment OEMs today, and our promise is to continue to help our customers and OEMs to improve profitability by manufacturing OTR products of uncompromised quality and designing solutions that deliver ongoing value.

To find out more about our comprehensive line of OTR tires, please visit our website listed below.

www.doublecointires.com

LIUGONG NORTH AMERICA E-SERIES EXCAVATORS

LiuGong North America’s new E-series excavators include the 915E, 922E, 925E, 930E, and 936E models. The machines feature best-in-class fuel consumption and an integrated ROPS cab meeting ISO 12117-2 safety standards. A standard rear-view camera improves operator visibility when traveling. The excavators are powered by QSB4.5, QSB6.7, and QSL9 Tier 4 Final turbo-charged Cummins engines. Six selectable working modes optimize hydraulic performance and fuel consumption for specific conditions. Auto-idle speed function reduces fuel consumption and engine noise when pilot controls are in neutral. The E-series feature bucket capacities up to 2.5 cubic yards, maximum digging depths up to 24 feet and 1 inch, and power up to 290 hp.

www.liugongna.com

FODS

FODS Trackout Control Mat System (TCMS) replaces ineffective and costly traditional trackout solutions saving you valuable time and money. Our proprietary mat design works to effectively remove mud and sediment from your vehicle tires without damaging the tire or the ground’s surface. We provide the only durable and environmentally friendly trackout system currently available on the market. The FODS Trackout Control Mat System is 100% made in the USA and is reusable and recyclable.

www.getfods.com

JOHN DEERE

John Deere continues to grow its ever-expanding lineup of Worksite Pro attachments with the introduction of its new roll-out bucket offerings.

The RB72, RB84, and RB96 models are designed to best match the attachment to the machine. The buckets utilize the compact wheel loader or compact track loader’s auxiliary hydraulics to roll out and dump material in order to achieve a significantly higher dump height. Rather than requiring the machine hinge pin to be raised higher than the hopper for dumping, the roll-out bucket pivots near its cutting edge for additional dump height. 114 degrees of roll-out provides for excellent material spillage control. The new roll-out bucket attachments are backed by John Deere parts, service, and warranty coverage.