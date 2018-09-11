Alliance Tire Americas

A new line of radial Galaxy off-the-road tires from Alliance Tire Group Inc. (ATG) brings rugged, long-life radial construction to graders, dozers, loaders, and dump trucks. The flexible sidewalls of radial tires create a larger, more even footprint for better traction, less rolling resistance, and greater fuel efficiency. Special compounds, body plies, and construction reduce heat buildup and tread wear, resulting in significantly longer service life. And Galaxy’s innovative stepped lugs improve traction with more biting edges while extending tread life. The result is lower total cost of ownership of the tires and better performance from heavy equipment.

www.atgtire.com

John Deere

The John Deere345G LC reduced tail swing excavator provides customers with a larger machine with increased lift capacity, more reach, deeper dig depth, and greater breakout forces.

The 345G LC boasts a 249-horsepower Final Tier 4 diesel engine and a three-pump hydraulic system for fast cycle times, greater flow for attachments, and improved fuel economy. An optional, factory-installed auxiliary hydraulic package enables the excavator to power larger attachments like couplers and hammers. It has side-by-side cooling cores for maximum cooling efficiency and easy cleaning. The 345G LC includes a spacious, comfortable cab and easy-to-use enhanced LCD monitors.

www.JohnDeere.com

Vac-Tron Enviromnental

Vac-Tron Equipment’s Competitive Vac Series offers the performance you have come to expect from Vac-Tron, while keeping the cost of operation to a minimum. The CV GT is powered by a 27-horsepower Kohler EFI gas engine of 580 CFM at 15 Hg. The CV SGT High CFM models are powered by a 37-horsepower Kohler gas engine of 1000 CFM at 15 Hg. Both feature wet and dry filtration with cyclonic separation, a 500- or 800-gallon debris tank, a hydraulic rear door with auto-engage safety latch, 200–300-gallon water capacities, 3500 psi at 4 gpm, water knife and cleanup wand, and a 30-foott by 3-inch vacuum hose. Optional reverse pressure is also available.

www.vactron.com

Doosan

DoosanCONNECT is a new telematics management system for Doosan excavators, wheel loaders, material handlers, log loaders, and articulated dump trucks, which provides greater machine-to-machine communication, machine intelligence, and remote equipment monitoring to maximize machine uptime protection.

Doosan equipment is equipped with a modem, which collects data from sensors on the machine. It sends the data from the machine to a central database via cellular or satellites, making it readily accessible, even in remote locations. Equipment owners and fleet managers can review the data produced and monitor the equipment remotely from an internet-enabled device by logging into the DoosanCONNECT website.

www.DoosanCONNECT.com

JCB

In June 2018, JCB launched its 220X tracked excavator in North America, setting new standards for dependability, controllability, and operator comfort in the 20-ton excavator class. The JCB 220X uses the 173-horsepower JCB EcoMAX Tier 4 Final engine. The boom is mounted in the center of the machine to reduce stress and enable more accurate trenching. Serviceability is enhanced with 250-hour greasing intervals on the boom and dipper. The 220X cab is 15% larger and features an integrated ROPS frame. An all-new command pod and monitor provides the operator with intuitive controls. For more information visit our website below.

www.jcb.com/en-us/products/excavators/220x

B2W

A new addition to B2W’s ONE Platform allows heavy construction contractors to centralize resource planning, scheduling, and dispatching processes, and moves them online to allow real-time collaboration. Users across workflows can assign and view crews, labor, equipment, and material resources on desktop or mobile devices with customizable one-day, multi-day, or multi-week views. Individual users can manage scheduling based on their areas of responsibility—from scheduling crews and setting daily production targets to initiating requests and filling resource needs.

www.b2wsoftware.com

DOUBLE COIN TIRES

With over 80 radial OTR SKUs available in North America, Double Coin has the OTR tire that will help your business to maximize performance and reduce its cost per hour. We are proud that Double Coin tires are being used at some of the leading equipment OEMs today, and our promise is to continue to help our customers and OEMs to improve profitability by manufacturing OTR products of uncompromised quality and designing solutions that deliver ongoing value.

To find out more about our comprehensive line of OTR tires, please visit our website listed below.

www.doublecointires.com

LiuGong North America

LiuGong North America has introduced its new Dressta TD-8S and TD-9S dozers. The TD-8S and TD-9S are powered by QSF 3.8 Tier 4 Final turbo-charged Cummins engines, delivering 94 and 113 horsepower respectively. Both dozers are equipped with Rexroth dual path hydrostatic drive systems that transmit full power to both tracks in all conditions for smooth speed changes, pivot turns, and counter rotation.

The machines feature a strong, six-way C-frame complemented by a robust undercarriage available in two options: the standard LT version or the LGP version. The S-Series dozers are available with integrated technology options of Trimble Basic and Trimble Ready 3D control systems.

www.liugongna.com