Vac-Tron Enviromnental

Vac-Tron Equipment’s Competitive Vac Series offers the performance you have come to expect from Vac-Tron, while keeping the cost of operation to a minimum. The CV GT is powered by a 27-horsepower Kohler EFI gas engine of 580 CFM at 15 Hg. The CV SGT High CFM models are powered by a 37-horsepower Kohler gas engine of 1000 CFM at 15 Hg. Both feature wet and dry filtration with cyclonic separation, a 500- or 800-gallon debris tank, a hydraulic rear door with auto-engage safety latch, 200- to 300-gallon water capacities, 3500 psi at 4 gpm, water knife and cleanup wand, and a 30-foot by 3-inch vacuum hose. Optional reverse pressure is also available.

Leading Edge Attachments

Leading Edge Attachments’ new Hi-Production Multi-Ripper takes the design of the award-winning excavator Multi-Ripper one step further. This unique ripper design can replace a hydraulic hammer for breaking through rock, frozen ground, and coral up to four times faster and at a fraction of the cost. It’s easier on the machine, requires less maintenance, and uses no hydraulic lines, while ripping the sides and bottom of the trench flat with no depth limitation. The new HP version has five shanks instead of three, allowing the operator to double the rotation of the tool to increase ripping productivity.

K-Tec

The K-Tec Tricerabox is a 14-foot wide box blade that is mounted to the three-point hitch on the rear of a tractor. The three functions of the Tricerabox include the leveling blade pulling material forwards, ripper teeth sinking down into the soil, and blade backwards for pushing dozing material. The blade levels out uneven cut zones to prepare a productive loading area for enhanced scraper productivity. Its seven ground ripper shanks are hydraulically operated for ripping up hard soil or aerating wet jobsites. The back blade allows the operator to backfill soil work to fully smooth out the cut and fill zones.

Komatsu

Komatsu recently announced the introduction of the new WA480-8 Wheel Loader. Equipped with an EPA Tier 4 Final certified emissions regulations-compliant engine, this latest addition to the wheel loader family combines higher production with lower fuel costs, improved operator comfort, and enhanced serviceability. New operator-friendly design features include the optional advanced joystick steering system (AJSS), which eliminates the steering wheel and a major cause of operator fatigue. The new bucket design fills and retains material better, making the machine nearly 8% more productive. Visit our website for more information.

FODS

FODS Trackout Control Mat System (TCMS) replaces ineffective and costly traditional trackout solutions, saving you valuable time and money. Our proprietary mat design works to effectively remove mud and sediment from your vehicle tires without damaging the tire or the ground’s surface. We provide the only durable and environmentally friendly trackout system currently available on the market. The FODS Trackout Control Mat System is 100% made in the US and is reusable and recyclable.

Doosan

Doosan Portable Power has added the G400WCU-T4F mobile generator to its product line. The G400 model is the most powerful generator in the Doosan line, with a prime power rating of 402 kVA (322 kW). Powered by a Tier 4-Final Cummins QSG12 513-horsepower diesel engine, the G400 delivers reliable performance with class-leading motor-starting capability. The lightweight package and compact footprint allow for easier transport and require less space on the jobsite. The G400 delivers an industry-leading 20 hours of runtime at 100% load.

JCB

In June 2018, JCB launched its 220X tracked excavator in North America, setting new standards for dependability, controllability, and operator comfort in the 20-ton excavator class. The JCB 220X uses the 173-horsepower JCB EcoMAX Tier 4 Final engine. The boom is mounted in the center of the machine to reduce stress and enable more accurate trenching. Serviceability is enhanced with 250-hour greasing intervals on the boom and dipper. The 220X cab is 15% larger and features an integrated ROPS frame. An all-new command pod and monitor provides the operator with intuitive controls. For more information visit our website below.

Trail King Industries Inc.

Trail King Industries Inc. is pleased to announce the introduction of their Commercial MG-HG detachable gooseneck trailer featuring interchangeable gooseneck styles. The Commercial MG-HG trailer is engineered to offer exceptional corrosion resistance. Moisture-trapping areas have been designed out of the structure of the trailer, minimizing the buildup of road debris and moisture accumulation that lead to corrosion. The entire trailer is primed and painted before air, hydraulic, and electrical lines and decking are installed for complete protection from the elements. Optional lightweight, aluminum features, including aluminum I-beam or box beam cross members and outer rails, provide even more corrosion resistance.

