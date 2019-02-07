The Trotti Files: Earthrise December 24, 2068

MY SUBJECT IS stewardship of our valuable and increasingly impacted natural resources, but I’m going to come at it from a novel direction.

On Christmas Eve, I was engaged in last-minute Santa preparations when I was reminded that this was the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 8’s historic journey…the first time humans had ventured away from Earth to lay eyes on the far side of the moon.

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy issued his ringing challenge that we “…send a man to the moon and return him safely before the end of the decade.” Great words, but they overlay the real message to the American public: “We don’t want to go to bed under the light of a Soviet moon.”

Fast-forward to 1968 where a full two-thirds of the people now on Earth had yet to be born, so permit me to give a sense of the times in which Apollo 8 Astronauts Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders, carrying the aspirations of the 400,000 or so rocket scientists, astrophysicists, astronomers, mathematicians, engineers, metalsmiths, human factors experts, representatives of hundreds of other occupations—along with the nation at large—rose to meet Kennedy’s challenge.

Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Download it now!

America was up to its eyeballs in armed and institutional conflicts that threatened to rip the very fabric of our society into shreds. Assassinations, growing losses in Vietnam, public opposition to nearly every governmental initiative dominated the news. Thus, as Apollo 8 lifted off Kennedy Space Center’s Pad 39-A on December 21, 1968, at 7:51 p.m. EST (12:51:00 UTC) it seemed as if the very fate of our free society was tied to the mission’s success.

Apollo 8’s published purpose was to provide firsthand information on the moon and its potential landing sites for subsequent missions, but the underlying reason for the last-minute switch from an Earth- to a lunar-orbital flight was rooted in the fear that the Soviets were planning a lunar fly-by mission before the end of 1968.

It was at the moment Apollo 8 emerged from behind the moon that the real significance of the flight unfolded before the astronauts’ and the world’s eyes. Earthrise—the vision of our own beautiful but fragile spaceship, alone in the vast void of the universe, framed by the forbidding landscape of a barren, impact-ridden moon.

Managing municipal solid waste is more than landfilling: publicity, education, engineering, long-term planning, and landfill gas waste-to-energy are specialties needed in today’s complex environment. We’ve created a handy infographic featuring 6 tips to improve landfill management and achieve excellence in operations. 6 Tips for Excellence in Landfill Operations. Download it now!

It was half a year later on July 16, 1969, that Apollo 11, with Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins headed for the moon. Armstrong and Aldrin performed the first landing at the Sea of Tranquility at 20:17:40 UTC on July 20, 1969, meeting Kennedy’s challenge by a scant five months—but more than that, the US had won the Space Race.

Now you may be wondering what this has to do with stewardship of our natural resources, so allow me to cast my response in the thoughts of Apollo 8 Astronaut Jim Lovell, speaking before the 50th Anniversary Celebration and the National Aviation and Space Museum in Washington DC. In answer to a question from the audience as to what we all should remember from the flight, he said, “We can accomplish just about anything if we put our minds to it and we get together and work as teams with good leadership that there is nothing impossible to do if we work on it.”

Lovell’s summation seems to be applicable to the launch of a successful natural resource stewardship program; so, my question to you is this: Since the essence of the challenge is increasingly obvious and we are in possession of the basic tools to begin the task, where do we find the leaders to, as President Kennedy did in the depths of the Cold War, sound the call to arms in a way that will resonate not only here, but around the globe?

It is my belief that much as in the wake of Apollo 8’s Earthrise legacy, the environmental movement emerged from the ranks of solid waste officers within the National Health Service, it is appropriate for us who are involved in waste management pursuits to help sound the clarion call on what kind of planet we don’t want our children to inherit.

While we could promote the mission in such grandiose but amorphous phrases as “saving the planet” or “stopping global warming,” recent history suggests that these are more apt to lead to conflict rather teamwork. Better, I think, that we look for agreement on specific issues—greenhouse gas reduction and its eventual elimination, habitat destruction, etc.—conditions that can be addressed by knowledge, industry, technology, and leadership.

Simple? No, but let’s not wait until Earthrise’s 100th to get our act in gear.